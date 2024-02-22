I was at a seminar a couple years ago, and Alan Belcher was one of the guest speakers. Being a huge MMA fan, I was pumped to meet him.He gave a killer presentation about how he built up his gyms (he was KILLING it, helluva businessman), it was good shit. Later, a group of us hit the bars, and I got to bullshitting with Belcher about MMA.Dude was really cool, and we were having fun. We were quite a few drinks in, so I don't remember this exactly, but this is when things changed.He asked something like "what do you think was my most memorable fight?"Granted I had already asked about his awesome beating of Palhares, so I decided to make a dumbass joke and said "I don't know, but I do know that you're well known for your hilarious tattoo."His demeanor immediately went from laughing and having fun, to glaring at me like he was going to kill me. He said "What the fuck did you just say??"I just about shit my pants. I figured he must have heard jokes about his tattoo for years and was used to it, but apparently I was dead wrong. I thought I was about to see god.I stammered some shit about a joke I'd heard but didn't know what it was about, then grabbed someone else from our group and asked him what his favorite Belcher fight was.Alan was still glaring at me, but thankfully he let it go and didn't end me right then and there, and continued talking amongst our group. Rest of the night turned out alright, he's a really cool guy.But that moment was fucking terrifying. If you ever meet Belcher, he's an awesome guy, but DO NOT mention the tattoo