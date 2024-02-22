Shoop The time Alan Belcher almost killed me

IBeLurkin

IBeLurkin

I see you've come to this battle of wits unarmed
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
5,158
Reaction score
524
I was at a seminar a couple years ago, and Alan Belcher was one of the guest speakers. Being a huge MMA fan, I was pumped to meet him.

20170220_183656.jpg

He gave a killer presentation about how he built up his gyms (he was KILLING it, helluva businessman), it was good shit. Later, a group of us hit the bars, and I got to bullshitting with Belcher about MMA.

Dude was really cool, and we were having fun. We were quite a few drinks in, so I don't remember this exactly, but this is when things changed.

He asked something like "what do you think was my most memorable fight?"

Granted I had already asked about his awesome beating of Palhares, so I decided to make a dumbass joke and said "I don't know, but I do know that you're well known for your hilarious tattoo."

His demeanor immediately went from laughing and having fun, to glaring at me like he was going to kill me. He said "What the fuck did you just say??"

I just about shit my pants. I figured he must have heard jokes about his tattoo for years and was used to it, but apparently I was dead wrong. I thought I was about to see god.

I stammered some shit about a joke I'd heard but didn't know what it was about, then grabbed someone else from our group and asked him what his favorite Belcher fight was.

Alan was still glaring at me, but thankfully he let it go and didn't end me right then and there, and continued talking amongst our group. Rest of the night turned out alright, he's a really cool guy.

But that moment was fucking terrifying. If you ever meet Belcher, he's an awesome guy, but DO NOT mention the tattoo 😂.
@Buff


kHOC6fU.png
 

Attachments

  • 20170220_183656.jpg
    20170220_183656.jpg
    786.6 KB · Views: 0
IBeLurkin said:
I was at a seminar a couple years ago, and Alan Belcher was one of the guest speakers. Being a huge MMA fan, I was pumped to meet him.

View attachment 1031022

He gave a killer presentation about how he built up his gyms (he was KILLING it, helluva businessman), it was good shit. Later, a group of us hit the bars, and I got to bullshitting with Belcher about MMA.

Dude was really cool, and we were having fun. We were quite a few drinks in, so I don't remember this exactly, but this is when things changed.

He asked something like "what do you think was my most memorable fight?"

Granted I had already asked about his awesome beating of Palhares, so I decided to make a dumbass joke and said "I don't know, but I do know that you're well known for your hilarious tattoo."

His demeanor immediately went from laughing and having fun, to glaring at me like he was going to kill me. He said "What the fuck did you just say??"

I just about shit my pants. I figured he must have heard jokes about his tattoo for years and was used to it, but apparently I was dead wrong. I thought I was about to see god.

I stammered some shit about a joke I'd heard but didn't know what it was about, then grabbed someone else from our group and asked him what his favorite Belcher fight was.

Alan was still glaring at me, but thankfully he let it go and didn't end me right then and there, and continued talking amongst our group. Rest of the night turned out alright, he's a really cool guy.

But that moment was fucking terrifying. If you ever meet Belcher, he's an awesome guy, but DO NOT mention the tattoo 😂.
@Buff
Click to expand...
Maybe he's hearing impaired and you made him even more uncomfortable.
Nah, thanks for the story !
 
helax said:
He shouldn’t have got a Rosie O’Donnell tattoo if he was gonna be all sensitive about it.
Click to expand...
For a second, I really thought he was fucking with me and trying to scare me for fun, but it became apparent quickly he was NOT in on the joke 🤣
 
Lmao you’re lucky you didn’t get the Joe Schilling treatment for that!
 
Alan is 6'2, you're about 5'9. Please stop lurking on Sherdog, you manlet
 
He clearly didn’t know you were a Sherbro, otherwise he wouldn’t have gotten lippy.

<{UberTS}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,168
Messages
55,125,358
Members
174,624
Latest member
Bodhi Dharma

Share this page

Back
Top