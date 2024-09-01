Movies The thread that helps one choose a movie to watch

Happy Sunday!

Have you middle-aged people with jobs and families found a hole in your busy everyday life? A hole where you can be completely alone for a couple of hours and just laze around and watch a movie without interruption?

This thread would be about us together helping the needy choose a movie to watch. The problem for me is that I don't know what I want to choose myself as there are far too many films and series in circulation that it makes me dizzy.

I thought the choice should be between 3 films. 3 choices that are presented with a picture of the cover. The covers should be about the same size (about 400 pixels in height) as the selections I will post now, just to make this thread reasonably orderly and pleasant to look through.

Then I start with 3 choices that I'm curious about, but only have time for one.

1. Farang (2023)

MO6fOgh.jpeg


2. Longlegs (2024)

e1orADd.jpeg


3. Knox Goes Away (2023)

fDC9TPO.jpeg
 
