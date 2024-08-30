The Thing versus a Xenomorph Hive

Lots of chatter on this topic and where it falls is if you believe that the Thing can survive an initial encounter with the Xenomorph and manage to get a sample of its DNA and adapt the abilities of the Xeno, into it own arsenal?



If you believe the Thing is an ultimate survivor via its ability to adapt, planet to planet and species to species, to any lifeform it contacts and continually add those strengths to all it prior strengths and learnings, the Thing wins and this seems to be the majority view.



If you believe the Thing dies via acid blood in the first encounter (they were susceptible to fire) then it ends quickly for the Thing in the first encounter.



This video does a deep dive and has the Thing wipe out an entire Colony of Xeno's.



