The Thing versus a Xenomorph Hive

C

ChosenOne

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
415
Reaction score
590
The Thing versus a Xenomorph hive. How does it go down?



ddw8y4j-47de8809-4c4f-406c-8c86-b4d25c5cb6d4.jpg


Visual of The Thing, once adapted to Xenomorph DNA.

Screenshot 2024-08-30 155507.png

My pick is The Thing.

In spoiler is what seems to be the more consensus internet pick.

Lots of chatter on this topic and where it falls is if you believe that the Thing can survive an initial encounter with the Xenomorph and manage to get a sample of its DNA and adapt the abilities of the Xeno, into it own arsenal?

If you believe the Thing is an ultimate survivor via its ability to adapt, planet to planet and species to species, to any lifeform it contacts and continually add those strengths to all it prior strengths and learnings, the Thing wins and this seems to be the majority view.

If you believe the Thing dies via acid blood in the first encounter (they were susceptible to fire) then it ends quickly for the Thing in the first encounter.

This video does a deep dive and has the Thing wipe out an entire Colony of Xeno's.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
A hive of evolved Ants versus a XenoMorph hive?
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
936
deviake
deviake
S
Army of Terminators (T-800) vs a hive of Xenomorphs
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
2K
steeldragon
steeldragon

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,318
Messages
56,113,933
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top