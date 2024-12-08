The Thing: Remastered

My problem with these older remasters is that they ignore updating the most important part which is the gameplay. Every time I see an old game I get excited but when I go to play it I quit after like 10 minutes because a lot of stuff just aged badly from the early 3d era. Same reason I won’t be buying the legacy of Cain remasters.
 
Zazen said:
My problem with these older remasters is that they ignore updating the most important part which is the gameplay. Every time I see an old game I get excited but when I go to play it I quit after like 10 minutes because a lot of stuff just aged badly from the early 3d era. Same reason I won’t be buying the legacy of Cain remasters.
Click to expand...

Well, that’s what makes it a remaster. They’re just sharpening up the graphics, the same as how a movie remaster sharpens up the image quality and sound. Asking for them to change gameplay in a remaster is like asking for a movie’s plot to change in a remaster.
 
Never played the original but I’m a massive fan of the movie so I’ll definitely be checking it out. Just debating on whether to go PS5 or PC.
 
Im pretty sure I bought this on PS3 and never played it, trailer has me curious to do the same thing all over again for my Xbone
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Well, that’s what makes it a remaster. They’re just sharpening up the graphics, the same as how a movie remaster sharpens up the image quality and sound. Asking for them to change gameplay in a remaster is like asking for a movie’s plot to change in a remaster.
Click to expand...
That’s my point. They need remakes. I understand why they don’t though. Too much risk. Some remasters do add stuff though, soul reaver is adding cut content so it’s not like remaster is only reduced to being prettier
 
Zazen said:
My problem with these older remasters is that they ignore updating the most important part which is the gameplay. Every time I see an old game I get excited but when I go to play it I quit after like 10 minutes because a lot of stuff just aged badly from the early 3d era. Same reason I won’t be buying the legacy of Cain remasters.
Click to expand...
“The remaster adds many significant upgrades in terms of gameplay, level design, UI, HUD etc., which go beyond a simple 4K reskin. Ron and I gave the green light to all of that, as well as consulting Andrew Curtis, the original game designer. In practical terms, I did a significant amount of C++ work as we wanted to really take the opportunity to make the remaster as good as possible.”
”People loved the original game, but had some legitimate complaints, e.g. the scripted burst-outs, the difficulty is uneven, the combat was a little janky, the boss fights weren’t great,” admits Atkinson. “We went hard on fixing all that.”

The Thing: Remastered also benefits from the addition of modern gameplay elements such as third-person aiming, quick select wheels, the ability to use a controller on PC, and more. In terms of difficulty, Atkinson notes, “the game is still fairly hard, but not in such an uneven and sometimes frustrating way as the original.” There’s also the option now for players to select an easier difficulty setting, further expanding the game’s approachability.

news.xbox.com

How The Thing: Remastered Remains Faithful To 2002’s Adaptation - Xbox Wire

The Thing: Remastered is a revitalization of the almost-lost game that stays true to the creators’ original vision, out on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One December 5.
news.xbox.com news.xbox.com
 
Zazen said:
That’s my point. They need remakes. I understand why they don’t though. Too much risk. Some remasters do add stuff though, soul reaver is adding cut content so it’s not like remaster is only reduced to being prettier
Click to expand...
Right, the best part about today’s game is how the gameplay is better. I had this game 20 years ago. I’m not passing 30 bucks to play some outdated gameplay. Should’ve remade it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,166
Messages
56,631,345
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top