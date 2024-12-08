The Thing: Remastered

Berserker13
My problem with these older remasters is that they ignore updating the most important part which is the gameplay. Every time I see an old game I get excited but when I go to play it I quit after like 10 minutes because a lot of stuff just aged badly from the early 3d era. Same reason I won’t be buying the legacy of Cain remasters.
That’s my point. They need remakes. I understand why they don’t though. Too much risk. Some remasters do add stuff though, soul reaver is adding cut content so it’s not like remaster is only reduced to being prettierWell, that’s what makes it a remaster. They’re just sharpening up the graphics, the same as how a movie remaster sharpens up the image quality and sound. Asking for them to change gameplay in a remaster is like asking for a movie’s plot to change in a remaster.
"The remaster adds many significant upgrades in terms of gameplay, level design, UI, HUD etc., which go beyond a simple 4K reskin. Ron and I gave the green light to all of that, as well as consulting Andrew Curtis, the original game designer. In practical terms, I did a significant amount of C++ work as we wanted to really take the opportunity to make the remaster as good as possible."
Right, the best part about today’s game is how the gameplay is better. I had this game 20 years ago. I’m not passing 30 bucks to play some outdated gameplay. Should’ve remade it.That’s my point. They need remakes. I understand why they don’t though. Too much risk. Some remasters do add stuff though, soul reaver is adding cut content so it’s not like remaster is only reduced to being prettier