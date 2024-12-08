Zazen said: My problem with these older remasters is that they ignore updating the most important part which is the gameplay. Every time I see an old game I get excited but when I go to play it I quit after like 10 minutes because a lot of stuff just aged badly from the early 3d era. Same reason I won’t be buying the legacy of Cain remasters. Click to expand...

How The Thing: Remastered Remains Faithful To 2002’s Adaptation - Xbox Wire The Thing: Remastered is a revitalization of the almost-lost game that stays true to the creators’ original vision, out on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One December 5.

“The remaster adds many significant upgrades in terms of gameplay, level design, UI, HUD etc., which go beyond a simple 4K reskin. Ron and I gave the green light to all of that, as well as consulting Andrew Curtis, the original game designer. In practical terms, I did a significant amount of C++ work as we wanted to really take the opportunity to make the remaster as good as possible.””People loved the original game, but had some legitimate complaints, e.g. the scripted burst-outs, the difficulty is uneven, the combat was a little janky, the boss fights weren’t great,” admits Atkinson. “We went hard on fixing all that.”also benefits from the addition of modern gameplay elements such as third-person aiming, quick select wheels, the ability to use a controller on PC, and more. In terms of difficulty, Atkinson notes, “the game is still fairly hard, but not in such an uneven and sometimes frustrating way as the original.” There’s also the option now for players to select an easier difficulty setting, further expanding the game’s approachability.