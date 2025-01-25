  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The sun has died and there's a few million people left hiding out in a giant pyramid, running out of power

I just started reading a novel called, "The Night Land" written in 1912 and pretty popular

It's a Horror/Sci-fi novel written by an author who died in World War 1

They should make a movie out of it

It's about a very, VERY distant future in which the sun has died out and it's been millions of years since

The last of humanity lives in a gigantic pyramid like 7 miles high and there's some scarier than shit gigantic monsters out just waiting for the electricity to finally run out so they could eat the people inside

It's interesting to read the concept of the future from an author living 120 years ago

H. P. Lovecraft's essay "Supernatural Horror in Literature" describes the novel as "one of the most potent pieces of macabre imagination ever written"



BjiVYfO.jpeg
 
Super interested in late 19th, early 20th century weird tales/sci fi type writers. A lot of these early sci fi writers were heavily into occult and elitist ideologies and their malthusian/misanthropic worldviews usually make for an interesting read. The Lovecraft endorsement and the Babel symbolism makes it worth a look for me. Thanks ts.
 
Hate to be a killjoy, but the Earth will be gone long before the sun dies.

The sun will be a red giant before it dies, and Earth doesn't survive that.

Also, if we haven't discovered interstellar travel in five billion years, we kind of deserve to die as a species.
 
Bornstarch said:
I just started reading a novel called, "The Night Land" written in 1912
I hope you're having fun reading about a guy: "Walking for 40 leages, and then I took a capsule. Then I walked for another 40 leages in more uphill country, and then I took a capsule. I walked past several firepits, hearing the howl of some abhuman in the distance, before taking another capsule, my daily nourishment."

Night Land has a wonderful sense of imagination but its pretty clearly the first draft of a guy who has read like three books in his entire life.

There's even a re-write of The Night Land called "The Night Land, a Story Retold" whose entire point is just to make the book less repetitive and more readable.
 
Over the summer I read a couple books on how little we know about how the sun works. the authors made a good case I thought that the main theory on how stars works is likely wrong. The way the books I read put it, the sun might never die, and hence no need for pyramid living, thank god.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
It's bullshit.

Expecting some attractive European lady to arrive and some cock-swinging monster shows up instead.

No tip given!
Exactly, do you know how many times I've worn my best aftershave......

Screenshot_20250126-091718.png

With a bottle of Prosecco in hand only to get some random man that will not even remove his helmet!!!
 
William Huggins said:
Exactly, do you know how many times I've worn my best aftershave......

With a bottle of Prosecco in hand only to get some random man that will not even remove his helmet!!!
Exactly! We try so hard to please, you with your aftershave and me with my robe and nothing else...

Screw them. A quid a tit, that's the rule!
 
