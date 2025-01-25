The sun has died and there's a few million people left hiding out in a giant pyramid, running out of power

Bornstarch
I just started reading a novel called, "The Night Land" written in 1912 and pretty popular
It's a Horror/Sci-fi novel written by an author who died in World War 1
They should make a movie out of it
It's about a very, VERY distant future in which the sun has died out and it's been millions of years since
The last of humanity lives in a gigantic pyramid like 7 miles high and there's some scarier than shit gigantic monsters out just waiting for the electricity to finally run out so they could eat the people inside
It's interesting to read the concept of the future from an author living 120 years ago
H. P. Lovecraft's essay "Supernatural Horror in Literature" describes the novel as "one of the most potent pieces of macabre imagination ever written"
