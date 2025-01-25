The sun has died and there's a few million people left hiding out in a giant pyramid, running out of power

Bornstarch said: I just started reading a novel called, "The Night Land" written in 1912 Click to expand...

I hope you're having fun reading about a guy: "Walking for 40 leages, and then I took a capsule. Then I walked for another 40 leages in more uphill country, and then I took a capsule. I walked past several firepits, hearing the howl of some abhuman in the distance, before taking another capsule, my daily nourishment."Night Land has a wonderful sense of imagination but its pretty clearly the first draft of a guy who has read like three books in his entire life.There's even a re-write of The Night Land called "The Night Land, a Story Retold" whose entire point is just to make the book less repetitive and more readable.