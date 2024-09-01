The stupid thing about the Sphere event

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@red
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
8,685
Reaction score
7,424
There is 1 fight at Lightweight. All the other fights are below 155. Anybody else feels this way ?

The main event is fire. Co-main is ok but needs a strong card around it. It doesn't have it. Ortega Lopez is good and acceptable. Rest of the card got no star power.

For saying the invested so much this card is sub average for a regular non sphere card.

They wanna charge record prices for such an ok event. Nothing special at all. And the UFC have shifted towards low weight categories too much. It used to be full of HW LHW MW WW fights. Now whole cards are bantanweights and Wmma.
 
I was saying in another thread while it wouldnt save the card a classic example of diluting UFC is the week before there is a fight night with Brady V Burns. They should have that fight added that to the card as the first one on the PPV or following Ortega's fight. I'm pretty much a die hard UFC fan but UFC fight nights are a tough pill to swallow lately. I haven't missed a PPV in my life. Fight nights are great for guys trying to progress...no need for Burns V Brady though I appreciate it's free
 
They don’t need the card to be stacked. The whole sphere gimmick is the spectacle. Sean pretty summed it up; the event isn’t about him. Even a broken rainbow colored poodle clock is right twice a day.

🌈 🐩 ⏰ 🔨 👍🏼
 
BoxingFan653 said:
I was saying in another thread while it wouldnt save the card a classic example of diluting UFC is the week before there is a fight night with Brady V Burns. They should have that fight added that to the card as the first one on the PPV or following Ortega's fight. I'm pretty much a die hard UFC fan but UFC fight nights are a tough pill to swallow lately. I haven't missed a PPV in my life. Fight nights are great for guys trying to progress...no need for Burns V Brady though I appreciate it's free
Click to expand...
Burns Brady would save it a lot. A fight I care about. I don't even know the first 2 fights of the main card. Who are they.

oski said:
View attachment 1060846

I basically agree with everything you said, but co-main sucks. O'malley Merab is interesting for me as many seem to feel Suga has no chance against Merab, let alone Umar.
Click to expand...
I give the co main a pass as it's a title fight so naturally a co main and Grasso fits the Mexican theme. Valentina is imo out her prime. Just wmma is out of it's prime. It used to be one of the best "divisions" if I can categorise it as it's division. Now it's rather dead.
blaseblase said:
The Sphere is the selling point, not the fights. The fights are like a typical international card, filled with Mexican fighters.
Click to expand...
I guess if you are there in person. To invest into such a venue and do a sub average ppv card. Interesting.
 
it was just event for broke Western men of Latinks decent who was not can afford to watch Canelo fight but was been desiring to go to Vegas despite this circumstance. They was become simple impoverish passersby and see UFC event and say "oh wow UFC look great and much more cheap maybe we buy PPV instead of family trip next time as they also have #Latinks superstar combatant"

Is like 2016 crypto big invest ppl laugh but they was have last laugh in few years when Canelo he was becoming retire 🤝🧑‍🤝‍🧑
 
PaddyO'malley said:
it was just event for broke Western men of Latinks decent who was not can afford to watch Canelo fight but was been desiring to go to Vegas despite this circumstance. They was become simple impoverish passersby and see UFC event and say "oh wow UFC look great and much more cheap maybe we buy PPV next time as they also have #Latinks superstar combatant"

Is like 2016 crypto big invest ppl laugh but they was have last laugh in few years when Canelo he was becoming retire 🤝🧑‍🤝‍🧑
Click to expand...
I actually have this guy on ignore. He is trolling right ? It's a gimmick. Suddenly he can't speak proper english anymore.
 
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode Osborne on the main card of a PPV is a joke.
 
PaddyO'malley said:
it was just event for broke Western men of Latinks decent who was not can afford to watch Canelo fight but was been desiring to go to Vegas despite this circumstance. They was become simple impoverish passersby and see UFC event and say "oh wow UFC look great and much more cheap maybe we buy PPV instead of family trip next time as they also have #Latinks superstar combatant"

Is like 2016 crypto big invest ppl laugh but they was have last laugh in few years when Canelo he was becoming retire 🤝🧑‍🤝‍🧑
Click to expand...
Ah, my friend, you are right on point! Sean O’Malley, he’s the rising star, like that 2016 crypto everyone joked about. 🌟

Now, these Western men of Latinks decent, they spot the real deal. They say, “Oh wow, Sean O’Malley, he’s got that flash, that style, like Canelo but in the octagon!” They make the smart choice, switching their PPV money to UFC Noche, where the real action is.

And you know, just like those crypto folks, they’ll be the ones laughing in the end, saying, “We knew where the future was!” 😎🥊 #UFCNoche #NewStar
 
Less seats, less hype, more expensive. Thank god they haven't announced a higher PPV price for those who buy.
 
I have a feeling its going to be a production disaster as well but who knows.
 
It’s a card full of manlets. It’s shameful that the UFC would put this one on PPV.
 
There was already a thread where you could post this totally original take.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
5K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
Dana's Conscience
The Sphere Card is kind of trash
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
2K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
Streeter
Whats your UFC 306 Sphere card?
2
Replies
22
Views
716
1BadMF
1BadMF

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,409
Messages
56,121,648
Members
175,076
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top