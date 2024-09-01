The stupid thing about the Sphere event

There is 1 fight at Lightweight. All the other fights are below 155. Anybody else feels this way ?



The main event is fire. Co-main is ok but needs a strong card around it. It doesn't have it. Ortega Lopez is good and acceptable. Rest of the card got no star power.



For saying the invested so much this card is sub average for a regular non sphere card.



They wanna charge record prices for such an ok event. Nothing special at all. And the UFC have shifted towards low weight categories too much. It used to be full of HW LHW MW WW fights. Now whole cards are bantanweights and Wmma.