Movies THE SPIDER WITHIN: A SPIDER-VERSE STORY (Watch the Full Short Film)

Watch the Full Short Film THE SPIDER WITHIN: A SPIDER-VERSE STORY

In the genre-bending thriller The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.

 
that was cool

now gimme Beyond the Spider-Verse
 
I just watched the first spider-verse film. It's legitimately the only good marvel film to come out in the last decade, barring possibly the sequel which I haven't seen.
 
