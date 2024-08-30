The Sphere Card is kind of trash

Ok, so we have a good main event, the co-main is WMMA, but whatever, and Ortega/Lopes is legit. Only the prelims, Torres/Bahamondes is fun.

What else is there? Ok, a can for Raul Rosas to submit and a bunch of no-name Mexican fighters fighting other no names. The bottom two fights on the main card are a joke. Even if Zellhuber and Ribovics have upside, they're not nearly known or proven enough for the slot they're in.

I also don't get this whole "ode to Mexican MMA" thing the UFC's going for. There isn't a single Mexican MMA fan getting excited to watch whoever Ronaldo Rodriguez is fight Ode Osbourne. This isn't a population that is going to drain their bank accounts to buy $80 PPVs and price gouged tickets to UFC events. There aren't even any serious Mexican contenders on the men's side of the fence, and furthermore, Mexicans watch boxing. If they pay to watch fights in a couple weeks, it'll be to see Canelo duck Benavidez.

The only angle I can see here is that the UFC wants to have cheap fights because the event is already so expensive, but why have the event in the first place then? I guarantee a better card would yield higher revenue than saving a couple million on subpar fighters. Yea, the Sphere is cool and all, but it turns out that people don't want to pay thousands of dollars for it. For the TV audience, it's not that big a deal.
 
I think having it themed a certain way utilizes The Sphere better than if it was a random numbered card. I think with all the lights and screens and whatever the fuck they've got going they can create a bonkers Mexican atmosphere in there.

But yes the card is pretty bad etc, nothing new under the sun here
 
In the words of Dana you are meant to buy the once in a lifetime event for the location and not the fighters <lol>
 
Yeah from a PPV standpoint, it is a weak card. The way the card has been talked about from UFC spokespersons is as if we should be excited to watch an event on TV with a neat venue... which makes zero sense. The tickets are certainly not priced for the average fans' bank account. I feel this event will not be a success.
 
