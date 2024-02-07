The Sheehan Show / 2024 Sherdog YouTube / Twitter

Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 298 The Aftermath
The Sheehan Show: Luke Thomas on Volk's All-Time Status, MMA Judging, Super Bowl LVIII
Where does Alexander Volkanovski rank among the best fighters of all time? (And what is the difference between best and greatest? ) Who are the top welterweight and heavyweight in the sport right now? Niners or Chiefs? Sean and Luke tackle those questions and many more.
