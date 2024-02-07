The Sheehan Show / 2024 Sherdog YouTube / Twitter

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 298 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
80,022
Reaction score
105,135
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax

Super Bowl Prediction?
Taylor-Swift-Japan-Chiefs-Game.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax

Super Bowl Prediction?
Taylor-Swift-Japan-Chiefs-Game.jpg
Click to expand...

Fuck Kelce Swift; Kermit the Mahomo; Andy Reid and his hamburgers; Purdy and the Mr. Irrelevant story; Bosa and his lowkey racism; Shanny's mastermind offensive schemes; CMC's haircut; and the whole shebang-a-bang.

But yeah, I'm still watching...
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax

Super Bowl Prediction?
Taylor-Swift-Japan-Chiefs-Game.jpg
Click to expand...
I ride with that Silver Star, idc who wins this game.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax

Super Bowl Prediction?
Taylor-Swift-Japan-Chiefs-Game.jpg
Click to expand...

Haven't watched a Superbowl in about 20 years sir.

Or any other sports for that matter lol
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax

Super Bowl Prediction?
Taylor-Swift-Japan-Chiefs-Game.jpg
Click to expand...
Taylor Swift via public breakup
 
Fuck Mahomies and Swifty
hope BabyFaced Brock can put that Purdy work in
I watch Foosball but it sucks half the time, and did I mention Fuck Mahomes !?

I went to one of those Niners vs Raiders games back in the day, shit was mad crazy than a ufc show, fights everywhere lol.
 
I like football, but not that kind of football.

Real football only.
 
KC wins with 30 points, way too much Swift glee shown.

Sure hope I'm wrong, but the Nat'l Fixed League can do, oh, wut-evuh !
 
I hope it's a great basketball game for y'all, and that there are a lot of home runs.

<RomeroSalute>

Luke vid is long... will get back to it in a while...
 


www.youtube.com

UFC 298 Live Recap Show

Keith Shillan and Ben Duffy recap all the action from UFC 298 in the in-depth live post-fight show. The cover all 14 fights including the featherweight title...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
The Sheehan Show: Best bets for #UFC293
Replies
1
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
The Sheehan Show: Best Bets for #UFCParis ‘Gane vs. Spivak’
Replies
1
Views
803
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
The Sheehan Show: Best upcoming MMA fights in September 2023
Replies
1
Views
971
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,636
Messages
55,156,811
Members
174,645
Latest member
TheFlamingFist

Share this page

Back
Top