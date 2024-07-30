The sad decline of Brazilians from the upper echelons of MMA

No country has more male champs than Brazil does right now, lol.



Also, there have been like...10 championships won in the 2020s. Glover, Nunes x2, Figueiredo x2, Pantoja, Peireira x2, Oliveira - that's more than any country other than USA, which is where the UFC is based so obviously USA has the most.





Brazil still produces elite fighters. I mean...if you're asking why cards aren't filled with Brazilians like it was 20 years ago, it's because more people from different countries practice MMA.



Has nothing to do with Brazil declining.