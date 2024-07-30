The sad decline of Brazilians from the upper echelons of MMA

TheMaster

TheMaster

Anyone noticed how they have kind of faded from the upper echelons of the sport over the last decade and half?
Back in the day Brazilians ruled the roost, now we scarcely see a top fighter or Brazilian champion. I think because their weakness was always wrestling and now that everyone else has taken their submission skillset they have been left by the wayside.
 
No country has more male champs than Brazil does right now, lol.

Also, there have been like...10 championships won in the 2020s. Glover, Nunes x2, Figueiredo x2, Pantoja, Peireira x2, Oliveira - that's more than any country other than USA, which is where the UFC is based so obviously USA has the most.


Brazil still produces elite fighters. I mean...if you're asking why cards aren't filled with Brazilians like it was 20 years ago, it's because more people from different countries practice MMA.

Has nothing to do with Brazil declining.
 
