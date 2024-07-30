The sad decline of Brazilians from the upper echelons of MMA

TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
Anyone noticed how they have kind of faded from the upper echelons of the sport over the last decade and half?
Back in the day Brazilians ruled the roost, now we scarcely see a top fighter or Brazilian champion. I think because their weakness was always wrestling and now that everyone else has taken their submission skillset they have been left by the wayside.
