The rules contain a provision against stalling (?)

So just now I was perusing some of the upcoming rule changes, when I saw this lumped in with them, and realized it was from last year. Then it all started coming back to me...

Now the wording was initially confusing as to whether this actually passed or was instated, but, unless I'm being hoaxed, it seems to be written right here


Screenshot-20240919-171944-2.png


I'll copy paste it too, in case anyone can't see the image or click the link (bottom of second page btw)

[August 1, 2023]
"Standing up or Breaking Fighters
The Referee shall either stand up or break the fighters when neither fighter is able to or fails to
demonstrate real, significant and/or sustained effort to advance towards finishing the fight by any method. Simply maintaining what may be perceived as a superior position will not be considered effort to advance towards finishing the fight nor grounds for a guaranteed opportunity to maintain that position."

Beautiful. Nice, simple. Could have been written by a sherdogger. They defined stalling in so many words, and provided a solution. Now how can anyone argue that simply having the better position is WINNING? Not only are these people now arguing against the spirit of MMA, but the stated rules! It doesn't matter if the holder prevented them from just doing anything else, winning by default. That is not sufficient under the criteria of trying to finish the fight. In fact the entire rules are biased toward finishing the fight, at every turn. Read them yourselves.

It doesn't matter if Joe Rogan believes a man in lifts always wins without referee intervention on the ground. It doesn't matter if Cormier gets a revenge boner every time wrestling "works." It doesn't matter if just holding someone down "wins" you the fight in your high school wrestling locker room. It doesn't matter if you don't think Merab, Big Nog or King Kong-Godzilla was stalling. A timer scam is NOT fighting.

Prove I've been hoaxed
 
This kinda sounds like a shit show rule...

How exactly will a ref enforce this ... And are we really going to see a fight stopped with a fighter on someones back or mount and go back to standing ...thats a recipe for a disaster, as this will encourage fighters who have no ground game or way of escaping to just try and do nothing and hope for a stand up...just turtle up into a ball until the ref saves u lol ...


Strange flex if true...


Also stalling only works if your opponent lets you ...if your accepting the bad position then your technically losing the fight...are you not? Nobody can force a stall ...

For example ...Grasso kept body triangling Shev from guard instead of trying to get up or out or sweep...thus kept Shev in her guard where she do less damage or submit... So who is stifling who and who is the staller there? Could be argued Grasso is stopping the fight from progressing to the finish so does that mean Shevchenko gets a free mount ? ....


Sounds like an all around foolish rule
..

Also what happens if someone just throws leg taps and jabs...do they start the round on the ground next time... because their not trying to finish om the feet?

Anyway...just let the guys fight...ur favorite fighter lost ...move on etc etc etc
 
“Listen, I’m going to need you to get you toes out of the cage and get to work.”
 
Paolo Delutis said:
This kinda sounds like a shit show rule...

How exactly will a ref enforce this ... And are we really going to see a fight stopped with a fighter on someones back or mount and go back to standing ...thats a recipe for a disaster, as this will encourage fighters who have no ground game or way of escaping to just try and do nothing and hope for a stand up...just turtle up into a ball until the ref saves u lol ...


Strange flex if true...


Also stalling only works if your opponent lets you ...if your accepting the bad position then your technically losing the fight...are you not? Nobody can force a stall ...

For example ...Grasso kept body triangling Shev from guard instead of trying to get up or out or sweep...thus kept Shev in her guard where she do less damage or submit... So who is stifling who and who is the staller there? Could be argued Grasso is stopping the fight from progressing to the finish so does that mean Shevchenko gets a free mount ? ....


Sounds like an all around foolish rule
..

Also what happens if someone just throws leg taps and jabs...do they start the round on the ground next time... because their not trying to finish om the feet?

Anyway...just let the guys fight...ur favorite fighter lost ...move on etc etc etc
I mean you have a fair point there. On who is stalling who. I think it becomes fairly philosophical and you can argue into reading fighter intent (looking up at the clock, resting, just sitting, fighting style etc). However I simply interpret this rule as a kind of stopgap until/if they allow more things on the ground. Imo the defender lacks options, as does the attacker, it just depends how far they're willing to allow things.

As for the striker point (lame fighting with weak leg kicks and jabs), until that really becomes an issue (if it does)... Which I think it might not to an extent as it requires a very specialized body type (Adesanya) or style (Strickland)... We'll see I guess. It isn't impossible, but they would essentially have to display timidity (which is accounted for, at least in theory)

Idk. I think if they allow stand-ups they could allow restarting in the same position. The balance is worth considering
 
I wish they'd force fighters onto the ground when they were stalling in the stand-up.
 
Closed guard is simply not a neutral position in MMA. You should not be able to force a standup by holding someone in closed guard.

There are absolutely other positions on the ground that amount to stalemates that should warrant standups. Round 2 of Trizano vs Gianetti is the perfect example of this.
 
don't ask said:
I wish they'd force fighters onto the ground when they were stalling in the stand-up.
Click to expand...
That would be a good penalty for timidity.

Essentially, you have the argument of whether point striking/fighting can or should be tolerated as a means toward victory. In the current interpretation of the rules, I see it as a no. I do think you have the risk of it turning into boxing, where someone can get knocked down or practically flatlined and still win by winning 10 other rounds on points. They kind of cheer that thing on it seems.

Additionally, I forgot, as a kind of devil's advocate argument, they DO also clearly mention "breaks," as in, fighters standing but clinching. Type of stalling too. What do they do then? I think the interpretation is the risk is increased when they are separated again, but if a fighter is avoiding risk by striking, I guess bringing them closer is a kind of solution. The fight is reset to the starting position though.... Which I guess you can argue is pretty natural
 
I'm confused as to what about this is supposed to be groundbreaking or new?

This has been around forever.

Phil Baroni was stood up from top mount position in a fight, which as I recall was many years ago.

It is the referees discretion and generally won't happen unless there has been a verbal warning to call for action first.


It is also very much written in a way which is open to interpretation, specifically regarding what constitutes and effort to advance and or finish.

How often do strikes need to be thrown?
What differentiates a strike that is working towards a finish from a strike to stall and maintain position? Same for grappling, what constitutes and effort to advance?
 
