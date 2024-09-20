The rules contain a provision against stalling (?)

GiganticMeat
So just now I was perusing some of the upcoming rule changes, when I saw this lumped in with them, and realized it was from last year. Then it all started coming back to me...
Now the wording was initially confusing as to whether this actually passed or was instated, but, unless I'm being hoaxed, it seems to be written right here
I'll copy paste it too, in case anyone can't see the image or click the link (bottom of second page btw)
[August 1, 2023]
"Standing up or Breaking Fighters
The Referee shall either stand up or break the fighters when neither fighter is able to or fails to
demonstrate real, significant and/or sustained effort to advance towards finishing the fight by any method. Simply maintaining what may be perceived as a superior position will not be considered effort to advance towards finishing the fight nor grounds for a guaranteed opportunity to maintain that position."
Beautiful. Nice, simple. Could have been written by a sherdogger. They defined stalling in so many words, and provided a solution. Now how can anyone argue that simply having the better position is WINNING? Not only are these people now arguing against the spirit of MMA, but the stated rules! It doesn't matter if the holder prevented them from just doing anything else, winning by default. That is not sufficient under the criteria of trying to finish the fight. In fact the entire rules are biased toward finishing the fight, at every turn. Read them yourselves.
It doesn't matter if Joe Rogan believes a man in lifts always wins without referee intervention on the ground. It doesn't matter if Cormier gets a revenge boner every time wrestling "works." It doesn't matter if just holding someone down "wins" you the fight in your high school wrestling locker room. It doesn't matter if you don't think Merab, Big Nog or King Kong-Godzilla was stalling. A timer scam is NOT fighting.
Prove I've been hoaxed
