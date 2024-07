It has always been like pulling teeth to get Doo Ho Choi to fight. Even before he disappeared for 3 years, he would routinely take 12+ months off in between fights.After Choi's brief splash of flashy knockouts against journeymen on the decline, he settled in to his role as a nail for fighters hanging around the fringes of the top 15.Algeo has never knocked anybody out in the UFC, so it doesn't make much sense to waste a nail on him. They should have fed Choi to somebody that will viciously KO him to add to their highlight reel.