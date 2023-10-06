More recent one, still on going.Manuel teran, known as “tortuguita” or little turtle, is originally from Venezuela. His pronouns are “they/their” because that must be the most important aspect of his existence since it is mentioned in every article immediately. He moved to the US and found his calling in activism.Eventually finding himself in Atlanta, protesting the “Stop Cop City”movement. Cop city is in reference to a police and first responder training facility that is planned to serve the region for training. It has a hefty price tag of 90 million. Little turtle was living in a tent on public land in the area where the training center is to be built. He called himself a “forest defender.” He and his friends, mostly antifa and activists, have been protesting the facility because they are against any sort of “militarized police training facility” that will train officers in “urban warfare” waging war on “black and brown communities.” Besides protesting with signs and actually occupying the land in tents, this group has also attacked the cops and the equipment on multiple occasions. Another aspect of the protests that little turtle was focused on is protecting the forest surrounding Atlanta that some call the lungs of Georgia. “He loved the forest” as his mom tells every reporter for every story.The Georgia state police had a planned sweep of the area to remove those living in tents after several attacks had been staged from there. As officers were approaching his tent, he fired four shots from a gun he legally purchased in 2020. He struck a trooper in the gut, prompting police to light his ass up with 57 shots, killing him. After his shooting, the “peaceful” protesters attacked the police throwing Molotov cocktails at the police are equipment. They also rioted in downtown atlanta(video below).The evidence: The bullet that struck the trooper was matched through ballistics to his gun. He was the only one in the tent. He fired four shots at officers. He had gun shot residue (gsr) on his hands which indicate he fired a gun-more on this in a minute, as it is contested. There were no body cams on these troopers, but Atlanta officers did have cams on and one recorded 4 shots followed by a barrage of shots. There may be helicopter footage, but no one outside the investigation has seen it or knows what’s on it if anything.The controversy: All say Manuel was a peaceful man, loving the forest and all things(despite buying a gun?). They claim he would have never shot anyone. As for the trooper shot in the gut, they claim one of three things happens-he either accidentally shot himself, another officer shot him, or an officer used his gun to shoot the officer in the gut. They claim the ballistics are faked and that the gun was planted-despite it being registered to him and legally purchased by him in 2020. The family had an independent autopsy done some time after his death. From that autopsy, the family claims that Manuel was seated in a cross-cross applesauce (as my kids say) position with his hands up. They claim based upon where he was struck, there was no way he could have been holding a gun. The autopsy also claims that no gsr was found on his hands or person. It is impossible for there not to be any gsr on his body because he was riddled with bullet holes and gsr will transfer onto clothing a skin when a bullet enters the body. At some point, it was reported in the media that no gsr was found on his hands. No details of the case were being released because of the ongoing investigations being conducted by Georgia bureau of investigations, or gbi. I am not sure where that information came from and I haven’t located a reputable source on this matter. And there is the issue of the body camera video that raises questions. The protesters in the area claim they heard a single volley of shots, disproven by the body cam, however, one of the officers comments after the barrage of shots “are they shooting each other?” Which they claim is proof that one officer shot the other-based upon a comment made by an officer that was not even in visual sight of his tent. And one final conspiracy theory is that antifa claims that there were no shell casings found in his tent. How or where this information came from, I don’t know. I can’t find any source that claims this.My thoughts: Completely justified. The officers will not be charged per the complete investigation by the gbi. You will see a link below that lists that he had gsr on his hands. I don’t know if it was washed off his body at some point or all the testing erased it, time, or some other cause to explain why the independent autopsy yielded none.Given that an officer was shot with Manuel’s gun, and the protesters claiming that he did not shoot the trooper, that leaves a few possibilities. One is that he did shoot the trooper. The next few are what the protesters and family believe. The officer shot himself by accident, however, as I explained in the other thread on just this incident, that’s impossible. The angle, for one is wrong. An officer shooting himself would be angled down. There was no blowback(wounds caused from pressure of the round going off), smudge rings(a brown ring of gun powder around skin and clothing from close range), or stippling (injuries caused from particles that come out of the barrel of the gun) around the wound-basically things that indicate a close range shot. Another option is he was shot by a trooper. That would mean they had crossfire(officers aimed at each other from surrounding a target) which officers are obviously trained not to do and approaching a tent from all sides makes no tactical sense because the officers behind the tent can’t see inside it and shooting through the tent from either side endangers the other officers. The protesters that accept that it was Manuel’s gun have a theory that they took his gun and one officer volunteered to be shot in the gut-one of the most painful wounds one can receive. Besides the sheer insanity of suggesting this, you have the issue of the four shots followed by the barrage of shots on body cameras. There is no single shot after the fact, which would be necessary for an officer to take a round from his gun.So, we have a dead activist and his gun in a tent. A trooper shot in the stomach with ballistics matching his gun. She’ll casings we’re found in the tent despite claims otherwise. Gsr found on Manuel despite claims otherwise. See links below on proof of gsr and she’ll casings. Basically, stop cop city fucks are full of shit.Notes: since all of this began, authorities are charging the protesters with Rico acts and terrorism charges. Finally, people are recognizing that antifa are terrorists!videosfirst, the body cam of 4 shots followed by dozens