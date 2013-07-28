The Poetry Appreciation Thread

Couple of Bukowski's won't hurt anybody







The Genius Of The Crowd



there is enough treachery, hatred violence absurdity in the average

human being to supply any given army on any given day



and the best at murder are those who preach against it

and the best at hate are those who preach love

and the best at war finally are those who preach peace



those who preach god, need god

those who preach peace do not have peace

those who preach peace do not have love



beware the preachers

beware the knowers

beware those who are always reading books

beware those who either detest poverty

or are proud of it

beware those quick to praise

for they need praise in return

beware those who are quick to censor

they are afraid of what they do not know

beware those who seek constant crowds for

they are nothing alone

beware the average man the average woman

beware their love, their love is average

seeks average



but there is genius in their hatred

there is enough genius in their hatred to kill you

to kill anybody

not wanting solitude

not understanding solitude

they will attempt to destroy anything

that differs from their own

not being able to create art

they will not understand art

they will consider their failure as creators

only as a failure of the world

not being able to love fully

they will believe your love incomplete

and then they will hate you

and their hatred will be perfect



like a shining diamond

like a knife

like a mountain

like a tiger

like hemlock



their finest art



______________________





to the whore who took my poems



some say we should keep personal remorse from the

poem,

stay abstract, and there is some reason in this,

but jezus;

twelve poems gone and I don't keep carbons and you have

my

paintings too, my best ones; it's stifling:

are you trying to crush me out like the rest of them?

why didn't you take my money? they usually do

from the sleeping drunken pants sick in the corner.

next time take my left arm or a fifty

but not my poems;

I'm not Shakespeare

but sometime simply

there won't be any more, abstract or otherwise;

there'll always be money and whores and drunkards

down to the last bomb,

but as God said,

crossing his legs,

I see where I have made plenty of poets

but not so very much

poetry.