The Poetry Appreciation Thread

Kid Chocolate
Purple Belt
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2012
- Messages
- 1,773
- Reaction score
- 0
anyone else like poetry here, who are your favourite poets or poems? Post them here. (No homo?)
My Bohemian Life
Arthur Rimbaud
I went off with my hands in my torn coat pockets;
My overcoat too was becoming ideal;
I travelled beneath the sky, Muse! and I was your vassal;
Oh dear me! what marvellous loves I dreamed of!
My only pair of breeches had a big whole in them.
