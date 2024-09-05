The Phenomenon of Why the Mexicans Love The Smiths

Morrissey and Mexico fit together like hand in glove. Is that really so strange? | Raf Noboa y Rivera If you ask me, the reason this handsome devil is so popular among Latinos is his mastery of melancholy

Its a massive generalization that is inexplicably true. For years people have been talking about how Mexicans are arguably the base of all fans of The Smiths and or Morissey.Its because they identify with the bands pathos and the sad boy phenomenon. Cumbia, tejano, bando banda ......are lyrically depressed topics but comes wrapped in the gayness and silliness of the accordions and organ flutes.I have enjoyed The Smiths for a very long time can't say I like all of their catalog but I am a fan. The Mexican thing is a known quantity amongst peers and those who have followed them before.