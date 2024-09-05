The Phenomenon of Why the Mexicans Love The Smiths

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
11,653
Reaction score
7,131
Its a massive generalization that is inexplicably true. For years people have been talking about how Mexicans are arguably the base of all fans of The Smiths and or Morissey.



Its because they identify with the bands pathos and the sad boy phenomenon. Cumbia, tejano, bando banda ......are lyrically depressed topics but comes wrapped in the gayness and silliness of the accordions and organ flutes.

www.theguardian.com

Morrissey and Mexico fit together like hand in glove. Is that really so strange? | Raf Noboa y Rivera

If you ask me, the reason this handsome devil is so popular among Latinos is his mastery of melancholy
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com


I have enjoyed The Smiths for a very long time can't say I like all of their catalog but I am a fan. The Mexican thing is a known quantity amongst peers and those who have followed them before.




 
Last edited:
Really?

Well , Heaven Knows They're Miserable Now...
 
Because they are better than the Beatles?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,595
Messages
56,136,159
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top