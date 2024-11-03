Elections The Pentagon Fails To Send Absentee Ballots to Active Military Service Members

"Republican lawmakers demand answers from the Pentagon after military service members complained that they have not received enough absentee ballots to vote before Election Day.

GOP Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), and Mike Waltz (R-FL) sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin citing their “grave concern over deficiencies in the Defense Department’s protocols” for the U.S. military because they said the absentee ballot stockpile has been “depleted and had not been replenished.”

“Our nation’s brave men and women in uniform brought to our attention that there has been inadequate education at the administrative level on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and fill in a federal write-in absentee ballot if their state-issued ballot does not arrive in time," the letter reads. “Other service members also stated that when a request for a federal write-in absentee ballot was made, they were told the base’s stockpile of such ballots was depleted and had not been replenished."

Read More HERE

 
That's bad.

It's not really a right vs left issue, surely? But it's very, very poor and should be investigated.
 
Is this some DoD dumbassery or BS...?

I always had to order my own absentee ballot....no one "had one for me"....

Anyone of you squids, jarheads, flyboys or grunts wanna weigh in?
 
Links in the OP are very vague, and a Fox article I found doesn’t have a ton of info either. It mainly says these lawmakers are questioning whether enough resources have been allocated to,educating service members on how they can vote, although the same article mentions that 3000 voting assistance officers have been trained for this election.

A Defense official quoted also says service members seeking further information or printable copies of a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot can visit FVAP.gov to access those materials.

I would like more facts than what is in these couple of articles.
We know Republicans have been suing to challenge the validity of overseas ballots from US citizens including military, and in fact have filed lawsuits about this in 3 swing states.

 
