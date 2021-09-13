Television THE PENGUIN (First Teaser Teaser, post #26)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,997
Reaction score
17,972
Update: September 13, 2021

The Batman Spinoff Series PENGUIN in the Works at HBO Max; Colin Farrell Approached to Reprise His Penguin Role

HBO Max is continuing to build out its own DC universe. The streamer is in early development on a series centered on Batman villain the Penguin. The potential show would be a spinoff of Warner Bros. feature film The Batman, which is due for a March 2022 release.

Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who are directing and producing the film, will be executive producers on the project.

Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, a crime lord whose given name is Oswald Cobblepot, in The Batman and has been approached about continuing the role in the series. No deal is in place yet.

Lauren LeFranc (YouTube’s Impulse, Agents of SHIELD) is attached to write a script for the TV project, which would focus on Cobblepot’s rise through the Gotham City underworld. Should the project make it to series, it would be the second direct spinoff of The Batman for HBO Max: A show centered on the Gotham City police scored a straight to series order in July 2020.

HBO Max also has several other DC shows in development, including a Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti, a J.J. Abrams-produced Justice League Dark project and Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad centered on John Cena’s character. The streamer is also making DMZ, a limited series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Brian Wood and Ricard Burchielli and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. HBO Max also airs Titans and Doom Patrol, which originated on WarnerMedia’s DC Universe platform.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/the-batman-penguin-spinoff-colin-farrell-1235013035/
 
AgedUnderstatedIlladopsis-size_restricted.gif
 
Interesting- I thought I hear some Warner execs say that they would be looking into doing this for other characters as well

lmao sorry I just saw the last paragraph of what you wrote. Anyway- cool
 
As long as a politician gets his nose bitten off I will be happy.

5BNe.gif
 
Don’t care even though I have Max… but if this means the execs over at WB like the movie and that it’s tested well than I’m hyped.

And IDGAF what anybody says, Batman Returns is still the GOAT Batman movie. Catwoman and Penguin where spot on. And the ending scene with the emperor penguins is still as hauntingly tragic an ending to a movie I’ve ever seen.
 
I think I'm in the minority, but I don't find the Penguin all that interesting. He's either some short and fat arms dealer in the "realistic" Batman universe, or some mutant freak doing mutant freak shit in the fantastical universe. There's nothing all that deep about him or his motivations. Meh.
 
Buddy Revell said:
Don’t care even though I have Max… but if this means the execs over at WB like the movie and that it’s tested well than I’m hyped.

And IDGAF what anybody says, Batman Returns is still the GOAT Batman movie. Catwoman and Penguin where spot on. And the ending scene with the emperor penguins is still as hauntingly tragic an ending to a movie I’ve ever seen.
Click to expand...
It’s very… unsettling
 
Takes a lot of ego to think they can succeed with a show featuring Penguin.
 
Not really.

In Gotham he was one of the most popular characters, if not the best and the past 10-20 years have fleshed out the character alot In the comics along with some memorable runs of soloish story's and archs.

But I guess cause people only know him from returns and the like then "not mah penguin"
 
Penguin is a pretty shitty villain. I haven't kept up with every Batman movie or TV show lately so it may have already been done but I'd like to see Killer Croc or Clay Face in a movie. I wouldn't mind a Mr. Freeze reboot. I want to see villains that have strength and powers.
 
Would watch a Colin Farrell Penguin series over John Cena's peacemaker any day of the week.
 
Update: April 12, 2023

In-Production Promo Teaser for Matt Reeves' THE PENGUIN Starring Colin Farrell

The new Max Original Series from Matt Reeves and the next chapter in @TheBatman saga is now in production. Coming in 2024 to Max.

 
He was the best part of The Batman




"How you doing? I'm Oz." *evil grin* I loved it.
 
I'm so pumped for this.

The Reeves-verse is so exciting to me. And this is coming from someone who adores Nolan's TDK Trilogy.

Let's f'n go!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,491
Messages
55,281,911
Members
174,716
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top