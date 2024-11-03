The pathetic attempts to replicate Max

Topuria did the point at the ground thing, then continued to fight technically and shot a takedown.

Albazi pointed to the ground and then continued to fight technically.

It's not about pointing to the ground, it's about what you do afterwards. The pointing to the ground is just a signal to your opponent that you are going to stand there and bang but you have to follow it up by actually doing that.
 
If someone wanted to do that point at the ground thing, I wanna see both guys drop to guard and butt scoot towards each other and just have a submission free-for-all to shut up the haterz.
 
Well Moreno was standing in front of him and Albazi didn't do shit, just continued throwing low effort technical punches while keeping his defense up. Albazi should have turned on the aggression at that point, Moreno has been willing to engage in a brawl in previous fights.

Topuria pointed to the center of the cage and then Max responded by pointing to the ground while he was closer to the cage. I think Topuria would have actually benefitted by accepting Max's proposal to brawl nearer to the cage since Topuria has gotten all his knockouts by cornering his opponent against the cage (and even did against Max eventually).
 
Well Moreno was standing in front of him and Albazi didn't do shit. Albazi should have turned on the aggression at that point, Moreno has been willing to engage in a brawl in previous fights.

Topuria pointed to the center of the cage and then Max responded by pointing to the ground while he was closer to the cage. I think Topuria would have actually benefitted by accepting Max's proposal to brawl nearer to the cage since Topuria has gotten all his knockouts by cornering his opponent against the cage (and even did against Max eventually).
i feel asleep durring the walk out of the main event, i just read about it in the morning, so im not going to comment on this particular instance.

but in the max gaethje/situation and the max/lamas situation gaethje and lamas obliged, but it's on the other guys
 
I think its pretty weak as fuck on Max's part to only want to throw down in the last 10 seconds of the fight. Like what about the rest of the fight? Why ain't Max trying to bang it out then? Why Max only want to pillow fist you the 2 or 4 rounds and 50 seconds? Some guys like Topuria want to bang you out way before the last 10 seconds of the fight. Imagine Ngannou pillow fisting you then waiting until the very end to try and bang it out.
 
Sakuraba's early fights with Vernon White and Carlos Newton are probably as close as you're going to get ;)
 
I think its pretty weak as fuck on Max's part to only want to throw down in the last 10 seconds of the fight. Like what about the rest of the fight? Why ain't Max trying to bang it out then? Why Max only want to pillow fist you the 2 or 4 rounds and 50 seconds? Some guys like Topuria want to bang you out way before the last 10 seconds of the fight. Imagine Ngannou pillow fisting you then waiting until the very end to try and bang it out.
Well abandoning defense to brawl at the very beginning of the fight gives us no clue on who the superior fighter is. I don't want to see that myself. I want to know who the better fighter is. When Max does it he's giving his opponent a chance to win a fight they would otherwise lose by decision. That's pretty badass imo.
 
So if Justin didn't accept that, Max would've stand and bang against air in the middle of the octagon?
 
Albazi failed.

Max himself failed. Chickened-out, got KO'd anyway.

Topouria asked-raped Max, shit on his face.

Max will never be the same, will never be a contender, ever again.
 
Yes Topuria did it and Max declined, essentially relinquishing his BMF title. Topuria proceeded to remove Max from his consciousness anyway.

He did it while Max was fresh, Max just does it when his opponents are completely beat. Much less BMF than telling your opponent to do so at full HP.
 
I think its pretty weak as fuck on Max's part to only want to throw down in the last 10 seconds of the fight.
He's usually doing in fights he's already winning. It's his way if giving the guy he's murdering a final chance to bang and win. Also great way to make 50k
 
