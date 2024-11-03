The pathetic attempts to replicate Max

RockyLockridge said: The point to the ground is an invitation. It's on the other fighter to accept Click to expand...

Well Moreno was standing in front of him and Albazi didn't do shit, just continued throwing low effort technical punches while keeping his defense up. Albazi should have turned on the aggression at that point, Moreno has been willing to engage in a brawl in previous fights.Topuria pointed to the center of the cage and then Max responded by pointing to the ground while he was closer to the cage. I think Topuria would have actually benefitted by accepting Max's proposal to brawl nearer to the cage since Topuria has gotten all his knockouts by cornering his opponent against the cage (and even did against Max eventually).