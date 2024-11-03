The pathetic attempts to replicate Max

blaseblase
Topuria did the point at the ground thing, then continued to fight technically and shot a takedown.
Albazi pointed to the ground and then continued to fight technically.
It's not about pointing to the ground, it's about what you do afterwards. The pointing to the ground is just a signal to your opponent that you are going to stand there and bang but you have to follow it up by actually doing that.
