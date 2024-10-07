The 'Other Side' of the Grand Canyon

Deorum
A nature / travel idea thread for Sherbros partially inspired by @HHJ's awesome most beautiful places you've ever been topic. He specifically mentioned "non-touristy" in that OP and there are few places on earth more famous as a tourist destination than the Grand Canyon -- a wonder of the world renowned for its incredible aesthetics, massive dimensions, and the unparalleled geological history exposed along its stacked layers. So what gives? Well, 90% of all annual visitation to GCNP is concentrated on the South Rim; and 90% of all photos or video footage you've ever seen of it are invariably from that perspective. The "other side" is one of the most remote locations in the contiguous United States. Welcome to the North Rim.
Anybody who makes the trek expecting some arid, barren high desert environment is going to be in for one hell of a surprise. The North Rim sits on a separate plateau that is significantly higher in elevation than the South Rim at between 8,000 and 9,200 feet above sea level. It has a Köppen classification of a continental subarctic climate and receives as much as 250 inches of snow during winter, rendering it virtually inaccessible by car from mid-October through mid-May. The combination of the NR plateau's altitude, geological forces, and soil chemistry results in an environment dominated by a dense Petran subalpine forest. That is, a spectacular mix of evergreen conifers and broadleaf deciduous trees interspersed with vast stretches of high country meadows and grasslands. The drive from the gateway junction at Jacob Lake is a National Scenic Byway and has been described as "the most pleasant 44 miles in America".
This is my virtual backyard. I donate money and volunteer time to help protect and preserve this special place. If anybody has inquiries or questions, I'm here to help! I normally detest worrying about snapping photos or recording videos because I suck at it have found that it detracts from the actual experience, but I did get some token "b-roll" footage this past summer before hiking down into the inner canyon. Keep in mind that all of this was recorded on the 4th of July, in what is by far the busiest and most tourist swamped day at national parks across the United States. I dealt with almost nothing but the serene sounds of wind, water, and wildlife. Absolute Solitude.
Angel's Window at Dusk.
