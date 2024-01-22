The original Wonder Years was a masterpiece of a show

I've been streaming the original Wonder Years on Hulu for the last few weeks and I have to admit that I'm deeply enamoured with this show, if not addicted. It is a nearly perfect family sitcom that lovingly pays homage to a bygone era in American history, when life was simpler and social and community ties were of the utmost importance. The central character, Kevin Arnold, is so well done, and his inner voice (which is used as a narrative device on all episodes) is so consistent with the teenage male experience that I often find myself feeling his excitement, embarrassment, hopes and fears. The subplot of his years long infatuation and courtship of Winnie Cooper is endearing and relatable, so is his turbulent relationship with his bullying older brother. The friendship of Kevin and Paul is the stuff of legends and brings you back to those intense childhood friendships you thought would last forever. Kevin's dad is the typical overworked and grumpy Suburban dad, but loveable all the same. A lot of history gets covered and the lives of the Arnold family runs in parallel with events such as The civil rights movement, feminism, the Vietnam War, and the counter culture movement.There's something here for everyone and lots to think about and learn. The nostalgia is strong with this one and as I begin to work my way through the sixth and final season I already feel like I miss it.