  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The original Wonder Years was a masterpiece of a show

S

Seahawks Fan

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 28, 2023
Messages
422
Reaction score
1,008
I've been streaming the original Wonder Years on Hulu for the last few weeks and I have to admit that I'm deeply enamoured with this show, if not addicted. It is a nearly perfect family sitcom that lovingly pays homage to a bygone era in American history, when life was simpler and social and community ties were of the utmost importance. The central character, Kevin Arnold, is so well done, and his inner voice (which is used as a narrative device on all episodes) is so consistent with the teenage male experience that I often find myself feeling his excitement, embarrassment, hopes and fears. The subplot of his years long infatuation and courtship of Winnie Cooper is endearing and relatable, so is his turbulent relationship with his bullying older brother. The friendship of Kevin and Paul is the stuff of legends and brings you back to those intense childhood friendships you thought would last forever. Kevin's dad is the typical overworked and grumpy Suburban dad, but loveable all the same. A lot of history gets covered and the lives of the Arnold family runs in parallel with events such as The civil rights movement, feminism, the Vietnam War, and the counter culture movement.

There's something here for everyone and lots to think about and learn. The nostalgia is strong with this one and as I begin to work my way through the sixth and final season I already feel like I miss it.
MV5BMWRhYjZjOTQtOGNiNC00MTQ0LWE2MTYtMTQxYzEwNDE3NjYyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNTA4NzY1MzY@._V1_.jpg
 
I think Boy Meets World did it better but thats what I grew up on. It might have a better song opener, although BMW was pretty legit as well.

Topanga>Winnie as well.
 
Added to watchlist for later.
 
Loved it as a kid. Years ago, I watched it again..

Fuck Kevin. He always didnt do the sensible thing. Fuck winnie too.


I could not BELIEVE that when watching Little Monsters, Kevin Arnold stars along side his own narrator.
 
Seano said:
Whats this "original wonder years" shit? They didn't do some gay remake of this did they?
Click to expand...
Full race swap and everything.
200w.gif
 
chrisdiaz said:
Topanga>Winnie as well.
Click to expand...
<36>

I binge watched the show probaby 3-4 years ago. I had watched it here and there in the 90s but this time I got to see it all the way through. I loved it, minus the ending.

How the fuck do Kevin and Winnie not end up together?! Horrendous!!!
 
I have a weird relationship with that show. I completely ignored it as a kid but I remember it being on in the background at my friends' houses and stuff.

I've watched a few episodes here and there over the years and remembered certain parts of them though so I must have logged some of it into memory subconsciously.

It gives me a weird sense of nostalgia even though I wasn't ever really into it.
 
All in all tho, kevin usually pisses me off, always being disappointing. He doesnt even end up with winnie. Not that it was a bad thing, but some episodes he does good to get her back. Therefore, I'd hope to have some type of developing payoff.

His other girls were better. Especially the one from his french class. I loved Becky, but made me hate that name.

My favorite was the one he met on the family vacation to the lake. I always saw myself having some distant heart throb that could always go back to ever since that one episode. He does go back, but dont remember if it was good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,270
Messages
55,748,433
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top