The notion about gym wars and CTE?

I've been sparring at an mma gym for quite a while now. each time I go, we spar different opponents rotating by rounds. Some guys are absolute killers, but know how to just spar technical and playful. Some guys, will literally brawl and try to knock you out. I had a few scuffles. I went from sparring 3 skilled technical guys, then one asshole outta nowhere wants to fucking brawl and caught me by surprise.

I do like hard sparring, I enjoy the adrenaline rush and the stress testing under pressure. However, here's the problem with some of these guys. They hit way too hard off the first 5 seconds, then they continue to try to knock you out. At that moment, I got angry and retaliated back and hit them hard back. but this only made them want to hit harder back, and it was nonstop. The worse of it all, is that I'm gonna see the same guy tomorrow, and he's already thinking about "getting me back" for yesterday, and the other previous times, and it's just endless war. It's fucking stupid, and it's not fun anymore. Once in a while is okay, but all the time? Everytime I see you I gotta brawl? Fucking annoying.

but my question is, at this rate isnt this how people get CTE? The constant need for the ego to prove its superiority and ignore technical skill and safety measures? I've seen so many MMA and boxing athletics so healthy and full of life, quick and witty early on, but because they've had so many hard sparring sessions, they just mentally declined. People have said that CTE comes more from your internal gym wars, rather than the professional fights itself, right? because professional fights are not as frequent as the reckless hard sparring sessions in your own hood?
 
The coaches need to speak on this but I will give my 2 cents. I had a similar problem in my 20s going a big city inner city gym. Sparring sessions were rough, unsupervised, all about winning and I learned nothing. The skilled fighters with potential got all of the instructor's time. The instructor needs to be monitoring the sparring, correcting any problems not in line with his training objectives and making sure it is teaching something other than giving and taking a beating.

I am old, do not compete anymore so I just want to have fun. I mostly spar the pros and ex-pros and it is mostly technical and fun. I make sure my sparring opponent understands the level of intensity I want and sometimes near the end of the round I ask him to go hard to try to see what works and does not under a more realistic environment. My instructor encourages me to try different things to see what works best for me. He counseled me years ago when he watched me go hard with a willing beginner and asked me "Did you learn anything". He said majority of sparring should be the time to try different things you were trained in and see what works, what doesn't work and get feedback to adjust your training to improve rather than focus on the violence. In round robin, he has kept me from sparring with bullies that are out to hurt someone but they do not last long at our gym anyway. Try to get an understanding from your sparring partner at the start of the round what intensity you want to go at. If you have a fight coming up, you may want that brawl to test yourself rather than wait to find out about it in your fight. I will testify the instructor and the gym environment he keeps is of the highest importance. A good instructor training me in his basement would be fine for me.
 
Just ask them to go easier. I get that they are less skilled and train and fight like goons so it's hard when you consider them inferior but who cares? Like you said, even a less skilled guy who swings for the fences is still dangerous. Train the way you want and preserve your health.
 
no some of these guys are well trained and experienced fighters that go unnecessarily hard. i think its just the culture here
 
Aye.

There's the rub.

We want to be able to defend intelligently against this type of team mate.

But we don't want the wear and tear that comes with too much brawling and eating hits over time.

It's ok to get angry if you use that anger to make good choices, counter punches, controlling range in the clinch and keeping them outside with your jab, teep, legkicks. It's not ok to get angry if angry gets in the way of fighting these guys intelligently.
 
