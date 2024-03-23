The notion about gym wars and CTE?

The coaches need to speak on this but I will give my 2 cents. I had a similar problem in my 20s going a big city inner city gym. Sparring sessions were rough, unsupervised, all about winning and I learned nothing. The skilled fighters with potential got all of the instructor's time. The instructor needs to be monitoring the sparring, correcting any problems not in line with his training objectives and making sure it is teaching something other than giving and taking a beating.



I am old, do not compete anymore so I just want to have fun. I mostly spar the pros and ex-pros and it is mostly technical and fun. I make sure my sparring opponent understands the level of intensity I want and sometimes near the end of the round I ask him to go hard to try to see what works and does not under a more realistic environment. My instructor encourages me to try different things to see what works best for me. He counseled me years ago when he watched me go hard with a willing beginner and asked me "Did you learn anything". He said majority of sparring should be the time to try different things you were trained in and see what works, what doesn't work and get feedback to adjust your training to improve rather than focus on the violence. In round robin, he has kept me from sparring with bullies that are out to hurt someone but they do not last long at our gym anyway. Try to get an understanding from your sparring partner at the start of the round what intensity you want to go at. If you have a fight coming up, you may want that brawl to test yourself rather than wait to find out about it in your fight. I will testify the instructor and the gym environment he keeps is of the highest importance. A good instructor training me in his basement would be fine for me.