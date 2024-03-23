The notion about gym wars and CTE?

I've been sparring at an mma gym for quite a while now. each time I go, we spar different opponents rotating by rounds. Some guys are absolute killers, but know how to just spar technical and playful. Some guys, will literally brawl and try to knock you out. I had a few scuffles. I went from sparring 3 skilled technical guys, then one asshole outta nowhere wants to fucking brawl and caught me by surprise.
I do like hard sparring, I enjoy the adrenaline rush and the stress testing under pressure. However, here's the problem with some of these guys. They hit way too hard off the first 5 seconds, then they continue to try to knock you out. At that moment, I got angry and retaliated back and hit them hard back. but this only made them want to hit harder back, and it was nonstop. The worse of it all, is that I'm gonna see the same guy tomorrow, and he's already thinking about "getting me back" for yesterday, and the other previous times, and it's just endless war. It's fucking stupid, and it's not fun anymore. Once in a while is okay, but all the time? Everytime I see you I gotta brawl? Fucking annoying.
but my question is, at this rate isnt this how people get CTE? The constant need for the ego to prove its superiority and ignore technical skill and safety measures? I've seen so many MMA and boxing athletics so healthy and full of life, quick and witty early on, but because they've had so many hard sparring sessions, they just mentally declined. People have said that CTE comes more from your internal gym wars, rather than the professional fights itself, right? because professional fights are not as frequent as the reckless hard sparring sessions in your own hood?
