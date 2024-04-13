The new gloves - Question about the design

UFC unveils new lighter glove to reduce eye pokes and hand injuries, will debut soon The UFC revealed a new glove design ahead of UFC 300 on Saturday.

So, the new gloves seem according to the ufc to have:• New wristband locking system, better fits to the wrist, removing any space that permits an opponent from grabbing the glove• Lack of seams minimize abrasions and cuts; all seams are now on the palm side of the hand just below the fingers• Innovative padding makes it easier for fighters to keep their fingers in a natural position and minimize eye pokes• Removal of finger binding reduces bulk and minimizes seams that may cause abrasions and cuts• Padding added to the sides of the glove at the index and pinky fingers to protect vulnerable bone structure• Weight reduced 1-1.5 oz from previous UFC gloveSo the weight is significantly reduced by 25-30%, however the amount of protection is supposed to be the same? Is a different material used here, or how would that even be possible?Have any independent source tested and commented on these gloves to make sure its not all hot air?Huge if true, and if true, seems to be both an advantage for grapplers and strikers, but it might throw some fighters off that are used to the old glove design.