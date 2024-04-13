The new gloves - Question about the design

Ballsaque

Ballsaque

www.mmafighting.com

UFC unveils new lighter glove to reduce eye pokes and hand injuries, will debut soon

The UFC revealed a new glove design ahead of UFC 300 on Saturday.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

So, the new gloves seem according to the ufc to have:
• New wristband locking system, better fits to the wrist, removing any space that permits an opponent from grabbing the glove

• Lack of seams minimize abrasions and cuts; all seams are now on the palm side of the hand just below the fingers

• Innovative padding makes it easier for fighters to keep their fingers in a natural position and minimize eye pokes

• Removal of finger binding reduces bulk and minimizes seams that may cause abrasions and cuts

• Padding added to the sides of the glove at the index and pinky fingers to protect vulnerable bone structure

• Weight reduced 1-1.5 oz from previous UFC glove


So the weight is significantly reduced by 25-30%, however the amount of protection is supposed to be the same? Is a different material used here, or how would that even be possible?

Have any independent source tested and commented on these gloves to make sure its not all hot air?


Huge if true, and if true, seems to be both an advantage for grapplers and strikers, but it might throw some fighters off that are used to the old glove design.
 
I'm sure whatever design it is it's been stolen and pilford from an outside source that had already attempted to market their gloves to the UFC many many many many many years ago. Dana white is a piece of shit.
 
JustforBROCK said:
I'm sure whatever design it is it's been stolen and pilford from an outside source that had already attempted to market their gloves to the UFC many many many many many years ago. Dana white is a piece of shit.
That is a given, but were discussing the actual design here
 
Jones just may retire over this.
 
JustforBROCK said:
I'm sure whatever design it is it's been stolen and pilford from an outside source that had already attempted to market their gloves to the UFC many many many many many years ago. Dana white is a piece of shit.
quoted for truth.
 
The problem always was they can't close their fist comfortably.. that was corrected supposedly. I doubt somebody liked the old design, had no science behind
 
Respect u as a poster bro, but you're getting a bit too nerdy re the dimensions or these gloves lol.

LET'S BLEEEEEEEED!!!!
 
