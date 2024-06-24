'Stop these criminals from destroying people' says suicide note after victim kills accused Toronto fraudsters 'Alan could not handle losing our life’s savings and that is what lead to this tragic event,' says the wife of Alan Kats who killed two

‘He was everywhere and nowhere all at once’: The elaborate web of triple shooting victim Arash Missaghi Before being killed in this week's triple shooting, Arash Missaghi had been embroiled in a web of civil and criminal legal action, including a recent lawsuit involving the gunman.

Donate to In memory of Vadim-Alan Kats : support Alisa & their childen, organized by Samaya Pogarski ( June 23 Elgin mills Cemetery( With a heavy heart, I am sta… Samaya Pogarski needs your support for In memory of Vadim-Alan Kats : support Alisa & their childen

"If I don’t get the proveeds [sic] of our picton property that you guys stole I will sue each and every member of your family…. Stealing from a person like me is like stealing from Al Capone. I don’t allow it to happen. And when it happens I can’t allow for it to be taken. So think about it. You and your retard of a father sleep on it. By Tuesday we will let the Games begin…. I will have no mercy after Tuesday. You guys will not rebound from this.You fucked and stole from the wrong guy. Keep ignoring keep hiding. When you you [sic] steal money and lie and mislead and deceive know that there will be no mercy and no holding back. You should have thought about this when you decided to steal from my family when we all trusted u and that piece of shit pak rat father of yours. Keep ignoring. Keep hiding. Pretty soon you will be running too."Last week, notorious mortgage fraudster Arash Missaghi was murdered by one of his fraud victims in a murder suicide. The story has gripped Canada, with virtually everyone wondering how this guy was able to perpetrate so many frauds without ever going to prison. Given the length of time with which he acted with impunity, Missaghi rightly concluded that he was above the law.The overall tone in the media is that the murder was wrong, but Missaghi got what he deserved.Unusually, the murderer's family has set up a gofundme 5 days ago, that has already raised $43,000:In addition to defrauding untold victims, Missaghi was responsible for the disbarment of multiple lawyers who acted for him. One of those stories is here, and is quite the tale.