The most impressive part of Alex Periera's stand up game

To me, it's not his left hook.

It's the way he is able to mimic his opponents movements as to not get caught off guard.

He's constantly doing micro movements as to never get caught off guard and to put himself into better position. He's always ready to react to his opponents moves.

In comparison to Jiri who was making huge lumbering movements which probably saps more energy and makes it obvious what you are about to do.

Or in the Hill fight where he 'slid' into the right position with micro movement to deliver the left hook.

Alex's movements and positioning is otherworldly which allows him to deliver his patented left hook KO shot.
 
I have but you should put more effort into this thread.

Give us some pics, some videos as examples and maybe a gif or two for comedic purposes.

We - the people of Sherdog - are easily distracted by so many retarded threads in one day. You need to keep us interested.
 
Good to see you accepting Alex into your bum soul. Poatan bless chama 🗿
 
Here's an example (timestamped).. might not be the best one but I noticed it in their recent fight even more
 
Relax, I haven't even let him penetrate me yet like the rest of you Shertards. I can appreciate certain aspects of his game as opposed to the rest of the idiots who fall for the hype like 'omg Alex is the best he's outshind Izzy!!111'
 
Chama 🗿
 
We give them an inch and they take a mile. lol
 
His feet are the key. They are always perfectly grounded, and he stays on balance. Alex is almost never out of position, which is why he's always able to throw punches.

Yes, he has kill-shot power. But, more importantly, he's always in a position to use it.
 
