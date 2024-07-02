The most impressive part of Alex Periera's stand up game

To me, it's not his left hook.



It's the way he is able to mimic his opponents movements as to not get caught off guard.



He's constantly doing micro movements as to never get caught off guard and to put himself into better position. He's always ready to react to his opponents moves.



In comparison to Jiri who was making huge lumbering movements which probably saps more energy and makes it obvious what you are about to do.



Or in the Hill fight where he 'slid' into the right position with micro movement to deliver the left hook.



Alex's movements and positioning is otherworldly which allows him to deliver his patented left hook KO shot.