The most damaging, humiliating, and career crushing defeat for a fighter.

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
3
Reaction score
3
Going by these three criteria, who had the worst defeat of all time?

This would be my top 3:

DC vs Jones 2

Damaging: 8/10 Jones concussed DC hard, finished in brutal fashion.

Humiliation: 10/10 DC cried, became a meme, legit humiliated.

Career: 9/10 DC would have been easily GOATed if he beat Jones. His career is forever bested by Jones due to that loss as the second best LHW.

27/30

Aldo vs McGregor:

Damaging: 7/10, knocked out cold but not a lot of overall damage sustained.

Humiliation: 10/10, McGregor taunted and embarrassed Aldo way too much to be KOed that fast, very embarrassing for Aldo.

Career: 10/10, this loss wrekted Aldo, after record breaking title defenses, never won the belt again, multiple losses after, caused a move to 136 eventually.

27/30

Justin vs. Ferguson:

Damaging: 10/10, that was life changing damage.
Humiliation: 7/10, not that bad since it was short notice, however Tony still took it very hard.
Career:10/10, Tony went on huge losing streak, never won undisputed title, and became a shadow of his former self. Career took a nose dive.

What are losses you consider to be the most physically damaging, humiliating and career destroying losses?
 
holly-holm-ronda-rousey.gif
 
I’ll go Vick/Gaethje as Vick was on the rise, think he was 9-1, and then he got kod bad by Gaethje and it literally ruined his career
 
koa pomaikai said:
Going by these three criteria, who had the worst defeat of all time?

This would be my top 3:

DC vs Jones 2

Damaging: 8/10 Jones concussed DC hard, finished in brutal fashion.

Humiliation: 10/10 DC cried, became a meme, legit humiliated.

Career: 9/10 DC would have been easily GOATed if he beat Jones. His career is forever bested by Jones due to that loss as the second best LHW.

27/30

Aldo vs McGregor:

Damaging: 7/10, knocked out cold but not a lot of overall damage sustained.

Humiliation: 10/10, McGregor taunted and embarrassed Aldo way too much to be KOed that fast, very embarrassing for Aldo.

Career: 10/10, this loss wrekted Aldo, after record breaking title defenses, never won the belt again, multiple losses after, caused a move to 136 eventually.

27/30

Justin vs. Ferguson:

Damaging: 10/10, that was life changing damage.
Humiliation: 7/10, not that bad since it was short notice, however Tony still took it very hard.
Career:10/10, Tony went on huge losing streak, never won undisputed title, and became a shadow of his former self. Career took a nose dive.

What are losses you consider to be the most physically damaging, humiliating and career destroying losses?
Click to expand...

Tony was always a gritty (but vast;y-overrated) scrub, who never actually faced and beat an elite fighter.

His entire resume was against cans or B-level fighters ... and he was dropped with regularity.

His aging just showcased that he was "never that good" and "never my friend" ...

Khabib would have decimated him.
 
so aldo vs conor you mention.........but khabib vs conor not?
the 13 second victory left alot of questions.....Conor never defended his title and left the division. everybody wanted a rematch, that example is not so good. Conor taunts everybody, doesnt mean shit.

for me

- Khabib vs Conor...needs no explenation of course
- Pereirra vs Jiri 2......complete shutdown from start to finish. But even without that.....Jiri made a fool of himself with all the magic talk. People will never look at Jiri the same.
- Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar. not really a big fight or humiliating for Kattar because people expected him to lose. the amount of damage in a prolonged beating, it was awfull for him
 
koa pomaikai said:
Going by these three criteria, who had the worst defeat of all time?

This would be my top 3:

DC vs Jones 2

Damaging: 8/10 Jones concussed DC hard, finished in brutal fashion.

Humiliation: 10/10 DC cried, became a meme, legit humiliated.

Career: 9/10 DC would have been easily GOATed if he beat Jones. His career is forever bested by Jones due to that loss as the second best LHW.

27/30

Aldo vs McGregor:

Damaging: 7/10, knocked out cold but not a lot of overall damage sustained.

Humiliation: 10/10, McGregor taunted and embarrassed Aldo way too much to be KOed that fast, very embarrassing for Aldo.

Career: 10/10, this loss wrekted Aldo, after record breaking title defenses, never won the belt again, multiple losses after, caused a move to 136 eventually.

27/30

Justin vs. Ferguson:

Damaging: 10/10, that was life changing damage.
Humiliation: 7/10, not that bad since it was short notice, however Tony still took it very hard.
Career:10/10, Tony went on huge losing streak, never won undisputed title, and became a shadow of his former self. Career took a nose dive.

What are losses you consider to be the most physically damaging, humiliating and career destroying losses?
Click to expand...


Imagine mentioning conor over aldo..


But strategically leaving out his loses to Nate Diaz and Khabib lol..

Khabib embarrassed the shit out of Conor Nd his entire crew ..

Diaz slapped, rocked and subbed Conor after taking his best shots..." Oh your a wrestler nnow"
 
CorninginChristianburg said:
I don't dislike Ronda or anything, but as far as UFC history, this has to be the #1. The perception around Ronda before this fight was unreal.
Click to expand...
Still the only fight in UFC history after which the loser cried into a pillow. So yeah, #1 hands down.
 
I know all his nuthuggers will defend him to the end of time but GSP vs Serra 1 .

GSP tapped to strikes and avoided striking at all cost after that lose. Before that GSP was exciting to watch!
 
A man crying because he poured every ounce of his being into a fight and came up short is not "humiliation". Being bested by a superior fighter is also not humiliation. If you rise to the highest levels and hang around long enough somebody somewhere is going to beat you badly. If you want to relish in a fighters defeat, fine, I've relished in a few myself, but for me the word humiliated is reserved for quitters, fighters who can't make weight, show up out of shape, etc.
 
Might be Belal this weekend if he gets KO’d early.
 
Dillashaw's career pretty much collapsed in his loss to Cejudo. Got destroyed in seconds, popped for roids.

Went in with the intention of winning a second belt and "destroying the division" ended up with losing both belts, a two year ban, and irreperably damaged his reputation.
 
BROWNPRIDE said:
I know all his nuthuggers will defend him to the end of time but GSP vs Serra 1 .

GSP tapped to strikes and avoided striking at all cost after that lose. Before that GSP was exciting to watch!
Click to expand...
Avenged it quickly, went on to never lose again*
 
Valentina loosing to a merely quite good fighter such as Alexa Grasso.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,331
Messages
55,901,836
Members
174,980
Latest member
koa pomaikai

Share this page

Back
Top