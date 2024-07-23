The most damaging, humiliating, and career crushing defeat for a fighter.

Going by these three criteria, who had the worst defeat of all time?



This would be my top 3:



DC vs Jones 2



Damaging: 8/10 Jones concussed DC hard, finished in brutal fashion.



Humiliation: 10/10 DC cried, became a meme, legit humiliated.



Career: 9/10 DC would have been easily GOATed if he beat Jones. His career is forever bested by Jones due to that loss as the second best LHW.



27/30



Aldo vs McGregor:



Damaging: 7/10, knocked out cold but not a lot of overall damage sustained.



Humiliation: 10/10, McGregor taunted and embarrassed Aldo way too much to be KOed that fast, very embarrassing for Aldo.



Career: 10/10, this loss wrekted Aldo, after record breaking title defenses, never won the belt again, multiple losses after, caused a move to 136 eventually.



27/30



Justin vs. Ferguson:



Damaging: 10/10, that was life changing damage.

Humiliation: 7/10, not that bad since it was short notice, however Tony still took it very hard.

Career:10/10, Tony went on huge losing streak, never won undisputed title, and became a shadow of his former self. Career took a nose dive.



What are losses you consider to be the most physically damaging, humiliating and career destroying losses?