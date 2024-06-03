The more and more fights Strickland has, the more impressive what Poatan did to him looks

Strickland was 20-0 @ MW before fighting Alex. The winner was gonna fight Izzy for the title and Alex KOd him in half a round. 1st loss @ MW.

Since then

SD against Cannonier that many thought Sean won
UD against Imavov where he basically dominated
TKOd Abus, won POTN
UD domination against Izzy, dropped him and just walked him the whole fight, won POTN
SD against Dricus, FOTN and many thought Sean won
SD against Costa but that 49-46 Costa card was insane, Sean had some problems with the leg kicks but he outworked Costa easily outside of that

Sean also dominated Jack right before Alex fight and TKOd Brendan in the 2nd who are both top 10 MWs too

Basically Sean manages to implement his game @ MW against literally everyone he fights. Everyone knows what he's gonna do... That goofy stance, blocking kicks, jab, jab, teep, teep, jab, jab... Hook, combo.... Reset... Rinse and repeat. Even the losses are SDs that many think he won because the opponent couldn't shut him out (Dricus, Cannonier).... Except Poatan. That win has aged tremendously for Alex.

 
Since Pereira can't make 185lbs anymore Sean Strickland is the best middleweight in the world.
 
