Although this style of gameplay was really started w Super Metroid,it was Castlevania SOTN, the GOAT of all games,that really nailed it home.



I say those who are addicted to these types of games,post in here all the cool games of this style,whenver they come out so we can keep track.
Theres so much more than i realized!

Im currently playing Blasphemous,which is what i feel the best of the new bunch,it ups the fucked up disturbing imagery to a new level.

 
 
I also wouldnt mind them going all in,on another game like this

 
Is Sundered a Metroidvania? I always get metroidvania and roguelike/light confused.
If so, I really enjoyed that game since it got patched a while back
 
Definitely one of my favourite genres.

Dead Cells and Hollow Knight might be my 2 favourites.
 
i finally played dead cells about a month ago. made it to the end on my first char. uninstalled. great roguelike, where's it's easy enough to just breeze through on the first time.

and harmony of despair was pretty bad. there was such little content.
 
I believe Dead Cells is the best of the new batch I've played. Just pitch perfect gameplay loop, with silky smooth controls, and lots of customization and difficulty adjustments to keep you playing.

Hollow Knight is great as well, but it can feel a bit tedious at times, and the drab depressing environments can start to wane on you after a while.

I thought Ori and The Blind Forrest was a bit of a mixed bag. Obviously beautiful, with good controls, a great soundtrack and decent enough gameplay. I just found it to become a chore to play after a while, because I didn't find much incentive to do the backtracking these games require, because a lot of the enemies were just plain cheap and irritating and took way too long to kill. Felt like a test a patience after a while. I look forward to the sequel though, to see if they can tighten it up in some areas.

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is probably the most overrated game out of the bunch I've played. It just does not feel good to play. The art style is bland and sterile, the controls feel stiff, and after a few hours the game becomes an absolute cakewalk and boring to play.


That's all the new-ish ones I've played. Shout out to all the Nintendo DS Castlevania games as well. They were excellent for the most part. Same with a few of the Metroid games on that platform. Shadow Complex is another one I really liked.
 
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is probably the most overrated game out of the bunch I've played. It just does not feel good to play. The art style is bland and sterile, the controls feel stiff, and after a few hours the game becomes an absolute cakewalk and boring to play.
i liked it... but yeah, it was way too easy (and can't change difficulty until you beat it, and there seemed to be no reason to replay it), way too short, and seemed to lack a lot of things they claimed. ie: playable characters, modes, etc.
 
Bloodstained was a huge disappointment to me
 
i liked it... but yeah, it was way too easy (and can't change difficulty until you beat it, and there seemed to be no reason to replay it), way too short, and seemed to lack a lot of things they claimed. ie: playable characters, modes, etc.
The difficulty was weird, because it starts out rather tough and gives you the impression that it's going to be fairly challenging. Once you get some key powers though(like the book/shield thing that spins around you), it's embarrassingly easy. I beat one of the sub-bosses by literally standing still. Put it aside shortly after that. It felt like a game created by a computer, and just had all the elements of a Metroidania game, but with no depth, balance, or thought put into to any of it.
 
Probably my 3rd fave genre. Lots of great titles I have played through this gen.

Ori and the Blind Forest
The Mummy Demastered
The Aquatic adventure of the last human
Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
Seasons after Fall

Still to play
Owlboy
Slain Back from Hell
Hollow Knight
 
This wasnt mentioned yet
Not the best thing out there but i enjoyed it
 
I believe Dead Cells is the best of the new batch I've played. Just pitch perfect gameplay loop, with silky smooth controls, and lots of customization and difficulty adjustments to keep you playing.

Hollow Knight is great as well, but it can feel a bit tedious at times, and the drab depressing environments can start to wane on you after a while.

I thought Ori and The Blind Forrest was a bit of a mixed bag. Obviously beautiful, with good controls, a great soundtrack and decent enough gameplay. I just found it to become a chore to play after a while, because I didn't find much incentive to do the backtracking these games require, because a lot of the enemies were just plain cheap and irritating and took way too long to kill. Felt like a test a patience after a while. I look forward to the sequel though, to see if they can tighten it up in some areas.

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is probably the most overrated game out of the bunch I've played. It just does not feel good to play. The art style is bland and sterile, the controls feel stiff, and after a few hours the game becomes an absolute cakewalk and boring to play.


That's all the new-ish ones I've played. Shout out to all the Nintendo DS Castlevania games as well. They were excellent for the most part. Same with a few of the Metroid games on that platform. Shadow Complex is another one I really liked.
I got it for like 7 bucks during the early alphas. I was playing it before it was on Steam, and was basically just the ramparts and maybe the sewers. You wouldn't believe how much they've changed, and frankly, evolved the game over the last couple years. It's a blueprint on how to make a badass indie game with crowdfunding, then paying back the community.
 
Underrated gem with an excellent synth soundtrack by monomer and tight responsive gameplay, cool powerups and way better than the movie it was based off of.


Some OST

 
No mention of Salt and Sanctuary. I enjoyed that a lot. Still need to try some of the others mentioned, I’m way behind in my video games right now.
 
Guacamele 1 & 2
Ah' yes, I forgot about those. Excellent games, and the beat 'em up mechanics were a nice change of pace from the typical guns and swords. The art style is really unique as well.
 
It's true that Ritual of the Night was a disappointment overall but I still maintain Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is one of the best retro style games of all time.

curseofthemoon.jpg
 
Going back a bit, playing through Shinobi on the Mega Drive mini and it’s still fantastic.
 
