I believe Dead Cells is the best of the new batch I've played. Just pitch perfect gameplay loop, with silky smooth controls, and lots of customization and difficulty adjustments to keep you playing.



Hollow Knight is great as well, but it can feel a bit tedious at times, and the drab depressing environments can start to wane on you after a while.



I thought Ori and The Blind Forrest was a bit of a mixed bag. Obviously beautiful, with good controls, a great soundtrack and decent enough gameplay. I just found it to become a chore to play after a while, because I didn't find much incentive to do the backtracking these games require, because a lot of the enemies were just plain cheap and irritating and took way too long to kill. Felt like a test a patience after a while. I look forward to the sequel though, to see if they can tighten it up in some areas.



Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is probably the most overrated game out of the bunch I've played. It just does not feel good to play. The art style is bland and sterile, the controls feel stiff, and after a few hours the game becomes an absolute cakewalk and boring to play.





That's all the new-ish ones I've played. Shout out to all the Nintendo DS Castlevania games as well. They were excellent for the most part. Same with a few of the Metroid games on that platform. Shadow Complex is another one I really liked.