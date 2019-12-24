HHJ
SAY HIS NAME. SAY IT!
@plutonium
Feb 12, 2004
150,445
118,656
Although this style of gameplay was really started w Super Metroid,it was Castlevania SOTN, the GOAT of all games,that really nailed it home.
I say those who are addicted to these types of games,post in here all the cool games of this style,whenver they come out so we can keep track.
Theres so much more than i realized!
Im currently playing Blasphemous,which is what i feel the best of the new bunch,it ups the fucked up disturbing imagery to a new level.
