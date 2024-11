I don't think America is ignoring mental health at all. Americans openly talk about mental health and it seems like every other person has a therapist or takes medication. There isn't as much of a taboo about it like it used to for sure. But I sometimes wonder if there is a tendency to over diagnose everything nowadays. Everybody has some sort of disorder. Do you really have ADHD or do you just need to focus a bit more? Do you need depression meds or do you need to go outside and get some sunlight? Or are things so bad that people are genuinely mentally ill more than ever before? I don't know.