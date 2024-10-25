Michael Franezse dive deep into how US government operates just like the mafia. The deep-rooted connections between political figures and voting machine companies expose a level of corruption that mirrors mob tactics. From the Democratic “swamp” to the intertwining family ties, it’s clear that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime. The system is broken, and the government’s bias and influence are worse than anything I’ve seen before—even in the mafia. Don’t miss this critical breakdown of just how far things have gone and why we need to wake up before it’s too late.

