Michael Franezse dive deep into how US government operates just like the mafia. The deep-rooted connections between political figures and voting machine companies expose a level of corruption that mirrors mob tactics. From the Democratic “swamp” to the intertwining family ties, it’s clear that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime. The system is broken, and the government’s bias and influence are worse than anything I’ve seen before—even in the mafia. Don’t miss this critical breakdown of just how far things have gone and why we need to wake up before it’s too late.
 
yes-jack-nicholson.gif
 
Mafia Democracy has been on my reading pile for a while now. Came across his work when studying the history of the Jewish mafia in early Hollywood. Will definitely watch this when I have an hour to kill.
 
Your Account said:
Michael Franezse dive deep into how US government operates just like the mafia. The deep-rooted connections between political figures and voting machine companies expose a level of corruption that mirrors mob tactics. From the Democratic “swamp” to the intertwining family ties, it’s clear that this upcoming election is the most important in our lifetime. The system is broken, and the government’s bias and influence are worse than anything I’ve seen before—even in the mafia. Don’t miss this critical breakdown of just how far things have gone and why we need to wake up before it’s too late.
Cliffs?
 
No, no they are not. That Guido needs to just stick to saying what actors doing a good job of portraying mobsters
 
These former mobster cocksuckers really don't have much insight into anything. Even into the actual mob, it appears. You ask 10 of them who killed Jimmy Hoffa and you'll get 10 different stories. Bunch of rat fucks.
 
HOLA said:
These former mobster cocksuckers really don't have much insight into anything. Even into the actual mob, it appears. You ask 10 of them who killed Jimmy Hoffa and you'll get 10 different stories. Bunch of rat fucks.
7aa489462e636a0cf49f6291f74c5cb2bac84f2b.gif
 
