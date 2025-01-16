  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The M. vaccae shot: Obesity vaccine could make us 'immune' to gaining weight from a high-fat, high-sugar diet

Vaccines%20banner.jpg


Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder may have found the mechanisms for a groundbreaking vaccine that could help people keep their weight in check by tapping into the power of healthy bacteria.

In a study published this week in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity, mice injected with a micro-organism found in cow’s milk and soil were essentially immune to the weight gain typically caused by a high-fat, high-sugar diet.


“What is so striking about this study is that we saw a complete prevention of diet-related weight gain in these animals,” said senior author Christopher Lowry, professor of integrative physiology.

“This suggests that exposure to beneficial bacteria can protect us against some of the negative health outcomes of the typical Western diet.”

If proven effective, the M. vaccae shot could offer a new weight-loss solution for those battling America’s obesity crisis, which affects an estimated 40% of adults and 20% of children, according to federal data.

That could be especially valuable as many Americans continue to struggle with accessing next-generation weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, due to barriers such as high costs and supply chain issues.
Unlike the M. vaccae shot, these medications work by mimicking a natural hormone in the body that signals to the brain you’re full, helping to curb your appetite.

Obesity vaccine could make us ‘immune’ to gaining weight from a high-fat, high-sugar diet

Researchers are exploring whether microorganisms found in cow’s milk and soil can help prevent weight gain typically caused by a high-fat, high-sugar diet.
Immune to the weight gain, not immune to the inflammation and oxidative stress.
 
Is Biden going to go on tv and tell the country "if you take the shot you won't get fat"?
 
