The Lyrics Thread.

My favourite band since I was 15. Propagandhi have great lyrics, without fail, every song. Very political though.



They're Canadian, and so is his friend that he's singing about. She also lives in Canada (now) that's why he talk's about the "fucking cold"



Propagandhi - Night Letters



"Your world was blown right apart

On a night of sickening death.

You went running for your life,

And never went home again.



I spend sleepless nights as my head

Swims worrying about you.



You work the night shift

So you won't be alone.



I am adept at cold.

You have travelled so far from home,

And sorrow has followed every step of the way.

You're caught between this life and the one left behind.



I see it's burning you inside,

Like some exploding sun.

Your mind constantly returns

To a place that's not so fucking cold...



But on fire with war.



You're starting over from scratch,

Sending your money home.

You're working as hard as you can

While life hangs in the air.



I see distant lights up ahead,

But I'm worrying about you.



It's all taking its toll

And you can't concentrate.



You are being crushed by the world.

I have got lucky so far.

And we sit, at the end of this night, dialing

An answer finally reached through a long-distance line.



News of threatening night letters,

Stones tossed over the fence.

Your loved ones taunted by murderers.

Tell them it's three years that they'll have to wait...



As their whole world implodes"









Propagandhi - State Lottery (*It's about how politicians celebrating winning an election shows their true intentions)



"Does it seem strange to you?

The confetti, the balloons, the mile-wide grins?

The victory dance to welcome in the heir to a state of disrepair?

'Cause it sure seems strange to me.

They're acting like they won the lottery.

But shouldn't they feel terror at the task that lies ahead?

To feed and house the people that this system's left for dead.

And could I have hit the nail much harder on the head?

It's profits before lives. They are motivated by greed.

First they taught us to depend on their nation states to mend

our tired minds, our broken bones, our bleeding limbs.

But now they've sold off all the splints and contracted out the tourniquets.

And if we jump through hoops, then we might just survive.

Is this what we deserve?

To scrub the palace floors?

To fight amongst ourselves,

as we scramble for the crumbs they spit out?

Frothing at the mouth about the scapegoats that they've chosen for us.

With every racist pointed finger, I hear the goose steps getting closer.

They no longer represent us. Is it not our obligation

to confront this tyranny?"









Please Inform The Captain This is a Hi-Jack - Karma Collection Day



"The verdict's in, court is closed, payment's due.

It's Karma Collection Day,

And all around the world there's people saying:

Weapons? Check!

Are you ready? Yes!

Let's get it on with these devils.

I don't know if there's hell below,

If so, let's kick them to the lowest levels.

We march with gas in bottles, zip guns

And pipe bomb power.

We march, legions of ants, to devour this mega monster.

All members of the international bad guy league take note:

We laugh and cheer and celebrate

Every time that you get smoked.



I saw you in Nasaria,

I was there at Diem Bien Phu.

I saw you on CNN.

Stripped to the ass for the live broadcast,

While the children parade your remains through the streets.



I saw you in Montevideo,

Stuffed plastic in the trunk of a car.

Ask Aldo how it feels.

Because tonight, tonight

Everyone dances or nobody dances.

To celebrate a midnight verdict

Scrawled in blood on the discotheque walls.



You've got hands and a heart

And friends that share a gut feeling.

A blueprint for combustion,

Send the emperor's assassins reeling.

There's something on the horizon

It's the terror of every scoundrel.

A flock of enemy combatants come to take away your power.

Pressure points and arteries, at home and overseas.

Capital gains have jugular veins,

We've got sharpened steel and muscle.



I saw you at Mogadishu,

I was there on the morning of Tet.

We have a date and we won't forget

That tonight, tonight, we lower your earthly remains.

All over the world we recite your last rites.

A joyous celebration.

A holiday to serenade your memory into oblivion.



Back to hell.







Against Me! - Reinventing Axl Rose (*the songs about playing for the love of the punk music and culture)



We want a band that plays loud and hard every night

That doesn't care how many people are counted at the door

That would travel one million miles and ask for nothing more than a plate of food and a place to rest

They'd strike chords that cut like a knife

It would mean so much more than t-shirts or a ticket stub

They'd stop at nothing short of a massacre

Everyone would leave with the memory that there was no place else in the world

And this was where they always belonged

We would dance like no one was watching

With one fist in the air

Our arena just basements and bookstores across an underground America

With this fire we could light

Just gimme a scene where the music is free

And the beer is not the life of the party

There's no need to shit talk or impress

'Cause honesty and emotion are not looked down upon

And every promise that's made and bragged

is meant if not kept

We'd do it all because we have to, not because we know why

Beyond a gender, race, and class, we could find what really holds us back

Let's make everybody sing

That they are the beginning and ending of everything

That we all are stronger than everything they taught us that we should fear



