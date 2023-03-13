The lineal women's flyweight champion is . . . Tracy Cortez?

I realized this the other day and didn't find any threads about it, so here we go. This is based on FightMatrix, which IMO writes the best, most thorough championship lineages in MMA.

The important point is the UFC women's flyweight division only dates back to 2017. Women were fighting at flyweight before that. I don't know the names on the original lineage and not much info is available about some of the fights, but that lineage dies out in 2006 and a new lineage begins in December 2013 when Barb Honchak defeats Leslie Smith to defend her Invicta women's flyweight title.

In December 2013 FightMatrix's published rankings snapshots have Honchak as the #1 flyweight in the world and Leslie Smith as #2 so that is a top contender fight to start a new lineage. Honchak had won the inaugural Invicta flyweight belt in April 2013 against Vanessa Porto but FightMatrix has that as #3 vs #4 at the time so not a top contender fight.

After defending once more against Takayo Hashi, Honchak is inactive for almost 3 years. She goes on TUF and wins a couple of exhibitions, then loses an exhibition to Nicco Montaño, but that doesn't count. Then in her official UFC debut, Honchak drops the lineal title by split decision to Lauren Murphy in December 2017. (Honchak fights once more in the UFC, loses to Roxanne Modafferi, and retires, which is reasonable as she is 38 at the time.)

Even though Valentina Shevchenko dominates Lauren Murphy when they eventually fight in 2021, Murphy had already dropped the lineal title in her very next fight, a UD loss to Sijara Eubanks in June 2018.

Eubanks wins her next fight against Roxanne Modafferi but misses weight in the process, then spends all of 2019 and 2020 fighting at bantamweight, going 2-4 at the higher weight class, but, you can't win the lineal flyweight title by beating the lineal champ in the wrong weight class.Sarj returns to flyweight with a win against Elise Reed followed by a TKO loss to Melissa Gatto in December 2021.

Gatto loses her very next fight to Tracy Cortez, a UD in May 2022. Cortez is undefeated in the UFC (4-0) but hasn't fought since.

Honchak defended the lineal title once in Invicta. The only person who has successfully defended the women's flyweight lineal title while in the UFC is Sijara Eubanks, despite the fact she competed more often at bantamweight and really struggled to make 125. Sarj has a mediocre pro MMA record of 7-7, but she's basically been fighting UFC competition her whole career (10 UFC fights, her 4 non-UFC fights include losses to Aspen Ladd and Katlyn Chookagian).

TL;DR: the lineal women's flyweight title has been in the UFC since 2017, but the 3 UFC women's flyweight champions (Montaño, Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso) have not held it at any point.

Barb Honchak (2013) (defended 1x) > Lauren Murphy (2017) > Sijara Eubanks (2018) (defended 2x) > Melissa Gatto (2021) > Tracy Cortez (2022)
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Honchak lost in a tournament for the title, the title got absorbed during that tournament imo.
The loss to Montaño was in an exhibition fight. Exhibitions don't go on the fighter's official record and the results aren't reported to the commission on the date that they happen. I don't think think you can lose the lineal title in an exhibition fight.

Granted, it is weird, so I'll do a post tracing what happens to the lineage if it goes through Montaño.
 
Sticko said:
The loss to Montaño was in an exhibition fight. Exhibitions don't go on the fighter's official record and the results aren't reported to the commission on the date that they happen. I don't think think you can lose the lineal title in an exhibition fight.

Granted, it is weird, so I'll do a post tracing what happens to the lineage if it goes through Montaño.
That would be a quick post, she never fought in the division again.
 
Sticko said:
The loss to Montaño was in an exhibition fight. Exhibitions don't go on the fighter's official record and the results aren't reported to the commission on the date that they happen. I don't think think you can lose the lineal title in an exhibition fight.

Granted, it is weird, so I'll do a post tracing what happens to the lineage if it goes through Montaño.
It’s extinct if it goes through Nicco. She only had one fight after winning the belt. That was at BW.
 
Probably a better idea to just focus on UFC belts lineage and nothing prior to figure out the lineal wmma UFC champions.
 
Alternate path: Honchak stripped for inactivity in the years between 2014 and 2017

December 2017, one week after Honchak loses to Lauren Murphy: Jennifer Maia defeats Agnieszka Niedźwiedź by unanimous decision to defend her Invicta Flyweight title.
Fight Matrix has this as #2 Maia vs. #3 Niedźwiedź so a top contender fight, (behind #1 Nicco Montaño).
For some reason, Niedźwiedź never fought again after this.

Maia loses by UD in her next fight, her UFC debut against Liz Carmouche in July 2018.

Carmouche wins her next fight by UD against Lucie Pudilová, then gets a title shot but loses by UD against Valentina Shevchenko in August 2019.

Shevchenko defends her belt 5 more times (Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jéssica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, Taila Santos) then loses by submission in March 2023 to Alexa Grasso.

Honchak (2013) > Maia (2017) > Carmouche (2018) (defends 1x), Shevchenko (2019) (defends 5x), Grasso (2023)
 
FIghtxIQ said:
Probably a better idea to just focus on UFC belts lineage and nothing prior to figure out the lineal wmma UFC champions.
A "lineal UFC champion" doesn't make sense though. The whole point of a lineal title is that it can transcend promotions or belts, you just have to beat the man to be the man.

Maybe everything pre-2017 is the Wild West, though.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
That would be a quick post, she never fought in the division again.
Alternate path: exhibition fights count

Honchak loses to Nicco by UD in a 3-round exhibition fight on TUF (episode aired November 22, 2017).

Nicco wins the inaugural UFC women's flyweight title by defeating Roxanne Modafferi by UD in her UFC debut in December 2017

Because Nicco never fights again in the weight class, the lineal title retroactively passes to Valentina Shevchenko after her victory over Jessica Eye in June 2019. FightMatrix has this as #1 vs. #3 so I believe this would qualify as the first top contender fight since Nicco's win over Modafferi.

Val's previous fights following December 2017 were:
-Feb 2018 Priscila Cachoeira (#9, Val was unranked at the time based on previously fighting at BW)
- Dec 2018 Joanna Jędrzejczyk (vacant title fight) (Val was #1, JJ was unranked at flyweight)

Honchak (2013) (1 defense) > Nicco Montaño (2017) (1 defense) > Valentina Shevchenko (2019) (6 defenses) > Alexa Grasso (2023)
 
its-its-always-sunny.gif
 
Hellowhosthat said:
You'd have to question why she was trying to come in so big that she hospitalised herself having made weight a few times in short succession on the show without issue though.
True. Its like Khamzat nearly ending up in the hospital when he realized he was actually going to have to fight Nate Diaz. Fear will make people do strange things.
 
Talk about an exercise in mental masturbation
 
