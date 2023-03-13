The lineal women's flyweight champion is . . . Tracy Cortez?

Hellowhosthat said: Honchak lost in a tournament for the title, the title got absorbed during that tournament imo. Click to expand...

The loss to Montaño was in an exhibition fight. Exhibitions don't go on the fighter's official record and the results aren't reported to the commission on the date that they happen. I don't think think you can lose the lineal title in an exhibition fight.Granted, it is weird, so I'll do a post tracing what happens to the lineage if it goes through Montaño.