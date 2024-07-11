The LHW division is utterly dysfunctional. Here's how to fix it.

I'm am sick.......

For a while now, the LHW division has been the graveyard of the UFC.

A lack of talent and abysmal matchmaking has only exacerbated the problem (made it worse).

Just recently we saw the rematch with Potent and Jiri. This was such a predictable fight that did little to advance the division. Yet another fighter choosing to strike with an ex kickboxing champ. Yawn.

The LHW division is the shallowest division of the UFC. The HW division is not as bad but the matchmaking is much worse. As a matter of fact, the HW division probably takes second place as the worst division of the UFC (at the time of writing this).

I'm a true MMA fan (and I don't mean that in a pretentious or arrogant way). I want to see the best fight the best and I always enjoy watching new talent.

I've seen people on the 'dog talk about the LHW division eventually sorting itself out, as if it's a shirt that reassesses itself in the laundry machine. I'm skeptical. Ever since JBJ relinquished (gave up) the LHW strap, it sucked badly. And that was a long time ago.

There are two ways to go about fixing the LHW division.

The first and most obvious way is to keep pumping the division with new talent. Personally, I don't know of many potential LHW stars outside the UFC, so I can't comment much on this.

The second way is a lot more interesting...

Merge the LHW and HW divisions.

That's right. Merge the two worst divisions and increase the weight limit of the MW division to 190lbs. Then change it so the LHW/HW division will be 190 - 250 lbs.

This will sort out the shallow talent pool of the LHW and HW divisions and hopefully lead to better matchmaking.

Fixed. Two birds, one stone.
 
Alex is an active champion. Sometimes that leads to fights you’d rather not see.. ie.. the rematch of Alex/Jiri.

Islam has done this too. That’s how we ended up with Islam/Alex ll.

A cerebral manager would know the path.
 
UFC probably didnt need to strip the previous 2 champions of their belts. That made it a complete shit show
 
LH is the best it's been in a long time. We have an awesome champ who is defending his title with amazing KO wins.

What is the problem?

You want fights to "advance the division"? wtf does that even mean?

I would rather see awesome matchups like Jiri vs. Poatan with a killer staredown and an amazing KO.
 
Terrible idea.
And the division is making for some good fights, even great ones from time to time, like Glover vs Jiri. If you didn’t like that one, gtfoh. It was much better than Jones’ last 3 defenses.
 
NoSmilez said:
This is crazier than the time you confused Neil Magny and Geoff Neal during Black history month.
And Mike Perry was the only one offended.

I confuse those two confused more on which one is the current gatekeeper. And Kevin Holland is the third wheel.
 
Like we don't know what exacerbated means ffs.

And merging the divisions will never happen.
Why would they merge and make less money because they'll only have one champ instead of 2.

Didn't think this one theough sir.
 
