The ladies stole the Press Conference

Surprisingly they stole the show at the press conference



Poatan doesn't know English and the Rountree dude is a native English speaker but boring af, seemed like he was scared already

So it was mostly about the girls because the other ones were 40yo Aldo who still doesn't know any English after all these years and Holland who is popular but his fight is not as important since I believe be is unranked and everything lol



So it was mostly about the ladies, it was funny to see how all the 4 of them were throwing shots at each other

I knew having Peña and Kayla together was going to be good and surprisingly Pennington spoke tf up for once and Vieira talked her shit in Portuguese too, calling Kayla ugly was funny af lmao I wasnt expecting that









