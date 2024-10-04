The ladies stole the Press Conference

Geniusss

Geniusss

Surprisingly they stole the show at the press conference

Poatan doesn't know English and the Rountree dude is a native English speaker but boring af, seemed like he was scared already
So it was mostly about the girls because the other ones were 40yo Aldo who still doesn't know any English after all these years and Holland who is popular but his fight is not as important since I believe be is unranked and everything lol

So it was mostly about the ladies, it was funny to see how all the 4 of them were throwing shots at each other
I knew having Peña and Kayla together was going to be good and surprisingly Pennington spoke tf up for once and Vieira talked her shit in Portuguese too, calling Kayla ugly was funny af lmao I wasnt expecting that




 
i fully admit... i had a good time watching that

tumblr_n9keqbuQeN1qdlh1io1_500.gif
 
They stole the presser, and they stole our collective hearts ❣️
(As long as their bouts are better than Grass-Chenko from 306, I'll be more than content)
 
Nah.

I saw it -- what a mess. Lady issues sorting thru each others business.

UFC doesn't seem to understand that many (probably most) of us are watching MMA to avoid listening to women argue and catfight.
 
I would like to see WMMA fighters scissoring while trash talking each other
 
