The kind of fight that makes you glad there’s MMA

MC Paul Barman

MC Paul Barman

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 6, 2002
Messages
22,950
Reaction score
1,506
This fight is intense. You see a fight like this and only hope that there’s another way to fight where you can play it a bit more safely. Where your chances of getting hurt, of really having to exert yourself is more tame. Something that an athlete (of modest capabilities) as well as soccer moms and kids can enjoy… in walks mma.

Now, for those daring souls. For those cream of the crop athletes…. Well, see below.




 
These modern hipsters value their health and skin regimen so they devised an entire league with special foot twister rules and instead of a safety word they simply tap out when they’ve “had enough”. It’s a revolutionary idea to trade ones manhood in order to not face one’s fear of death like a real man.
 
MC Paul Barman said:
This fight is intense. You see a fight like this and only hope that there’s another way to fight where you can play it a bit more safely. Where your chances of getting hurt, of really having to exert yourself is more tame. Something that an athlete (of modest capabilities) as well as soccer moms and kids can enjoy… in walks mma.

Now, for those daring souls. For those cream of the crop athletes…. Well, see below.




Click to expand...


....but if Bro only knew a leg kick -it'd be so over !!
 
That’s a lot of manhood to handle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,532
Messages
55,285,619
Members
174,717
Latest member
gang

Share this page

Back
Top