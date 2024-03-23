The kind of fight that makes you glad there’s MMA

MC Paul Barman
This fight is intense. You see a fight like this and only hope that there’s another way to fight where you can play it a bit more safely. Where your chances of getting hurt, of really having to exert yourself is more tame. Something that an athlete (of modest capabilities) as well as soccer moms and kids can enjoy… in walks mma.
Now, for those daring souls. For those cream of the crop athletes…. Well, see below.
