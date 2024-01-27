The Jesus & Mary Chain's new album 'Glasgow Eyes' is out on Friday the 22nd of March!

I’m a huge fan. They just have an amazing string of albums: Psychocandy was groundbreaking, Darklands practically a masterpiece, Automatic arguably just as good (Automatic might actually be favorite album of theirs), Honey’s Dead is the album that first got me into them, a wildly underrated album, Stoned and Dethroned is fantastic and hugely slept on as well. Their other albums are solid, but that string of releases is just staggeringly good.



If you’ve never spent time listening to Stoned and Dethroned, which is a lot more acoustic and less distortion-and-feedback, I really recommend it.