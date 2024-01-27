The Jesus & Mary Chain's new album 'Glasgow Eyes' is out on Friday the 22nd of March!

650lb Sumo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 6,566
- Reaction score
- 14,789
Can't wait!
Last edited:
Many haven't. They were part of a garage rock revival scene in modern style for those times ....rather underground....I saw them live and Fuzztones were on the same bill. A good band, nothing special mind you, but at least they had the guts to stay off the beaten track of an otherwise wimpy decade like the 1980s. Wow, I didn't know they were still kickin' .....great news ....will be on the lookout !!
Never heard of them.
I’m a huge fan. They just have an amazing string of albums: Psychocandy was groundbreaking, Darklands practically a masterpiece, Automatic arguably just as good (Automatic might actually be favorite album of theirs), Honey’s Dead is the album that first got me into them, a wildly underrated album, Stoned and Dethroned is fantastic and hugely slept on as well. Their other albums are solid, but that string of releases is just staggeringly good.I've never really got into JATMC a lot. My. G F says "you can't listen to everything ya know!!" . It's one of those bands like Echo and the Bunnymen in the sense you know they exist, but you don't follow them up and you don't know why. Or perhaps some other less popish band comes along and steals the show.
I have a private recording of the Fuzztones as on the same bill as JATMJ somewhere in the U.S., but thst's about it !I’m a huge fan. They just have an amazing string of albums: Psychocandy was groundbreaking, Darklands practically a masterpiece, Automatic arguably just as good (Automatic might actually be favorite album of theirs), Honey’s Dead is the album that first got me into them, a wildly underrated album, Stoned and Dethroned is fantastic and hugely slept on as well. Their other albums are solid, but that string of releases is just staggeringly good.
If you’ve never spent time listening to Stoned and Dethroned, which is a lot more acoustic and less distortion-and-feedback, I really recommend it.
Yeah, as I read your comment I was thinking how interesting it is how different bands are viewed sometimes. Like, I totally got what you meant about Echo and Bunnymen. Good band, I know a few songs, never dug deeper. But when someone says the same thing about JAMC, I’m like, “Nooooo! They’re amazing, you can’t treat them like that! Listen to it all!”I have a private recording of the Fuzztones as on the same bill as JATMJ somewhere in the U.S., but thst's about it !