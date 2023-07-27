panem-et-circenses
In the garden
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 6,056
- Reaction score
- 9,320
Every so often we create a thread to explain who we are — usually in the form of a quiz or test (some with statistical power) — but I thought it would interesting to debate instead. Open to everyone. Some people say they’re centrists, but it seems like… no, they aren’t; yet we never dig in.
A.) Where do you fit in the politician spectrum?
B.) Do you agree with your label (if listed)?
C.) What political ideology best encapsulates your views?
I think it’s important to start simple before hammering out specific political ideologies. Also, this isn’t meant to be an insult — I looked at the front page and then quickly assigned 50 people to a label. Tell me otherwise and I’ll change it.
Supposed to be fun/interesting.
———————————————————
(Far Left)
@ferrisjso @AgonyandIrony @So Fresh [was banned but might be back] @skysolo @deviake @Possum Jenkins
(Left Winger)
@AWilder @skold @Poon Goon @koquerelle @Prefect @Loiosh @Sinister @ShadBo @Sano @HOLA @Crawler89 @tastaylvr @AnGrYcRoW @USA!USA! @Source @Senzo Tanaka @cheesus @Libero cane v2 @codfather @blaseblase
(Liberal)
@M3t4tr0n @58miles @P4p Islam @44nutman @BROWNPRIDE @Limbo Pete @jk7707 @Blayt7hh @Strychnine @BFoe @DoctorNick @fingercuffs @rearnakedchoke @Andy Capp @Hellowhosthat @submerged88 @sickc0d3r @Richmma80 @Darkballs @Paynebringer @K1levelgrappler
(Center Left)
@Gutter Chris @Jack V Savage @DEVILsSON @Islam Imamate @Rational Poster @Siver! @andnowweknow @LMP @syct23 @BudKing8806 @The Diplomat @Makani @kflo @LangfordBarrow
— (Center) —
@Mr Holmes @BAM
(Center Right)
@panamaican @Goonerview @Rob Battisti @JudoThrowFiasco @KnightTemplar @irish_thug @SakurabasEar
(Conservative)
@nhbbear @Cherry Brigand @Anewt @HereticBD @Yehudim @Fox by the Sea @Whippy McGee @WhiteMousse @Texan6533 @spamking @Lead @oldshadow
(Right Winger)
@GearSolidMetal @Seano @ShadowRun @BIKES! @MichiganMMA1978 @deadshot138 @I Am Legion @Pride23 @TriangleMonkey @nostradumbass @SKYNET @AZ103 @Stokanator @dittohead84 @Steve-French @RoastBeast @scoopj @ocfightfan @Tyler Durden @fedorthegoat777
(Far-Right)
@cottagecheesefan @Jacket time @Super_Nintendo @kahiljabroni @GoldenWolf87 @SammyJar88 @MetalGearTrump @Bwagster @ringking1982 @CantCucktheTuck
A.) Where do you fit in the politician spectrum?
B.) Do you agree with your label (if listed)?
C.) What political ideology best encapsulates your views?
I think it’s important to start simple before hammering out specific political ideologies. Also, this isn’t meant to be an insult — I looked at the front page and then quickly assigned 50 people to a label. Tell me otherwise and I’ll change it.
Supposed to be fun/interesting.
———————————————————
(Far Left)
@ferrisjso @AgonyandIrony @So Fresh [was banned but might be back] @skysolo @deviake @Possum Jenkins
(Left Winger)
@AWilder @skold @Poon Goon @koquerelle @Prefect @Loiosh @Sinister @ShadBo @Sano @HOLA @Crawler89 @tastaylvr @AnGrYcRoW @USA!USA! @Source @Senzo Tanaka @cheesus @Libero cane v2 @codfather @blaseblase
(Liberal)
@M3t4tr0n @58miles @P4p Islam @44nutman @BROWNPRIDE @Limbo Pete @jk7707 @Blayt7hh @Strychnine @BFoe @DoctorNick @fingercuffs @rearnakedchoke @Andy Capp @Hellowhosthat @submerged88 @sickc0d3r @Richmma80 @Darkballs @Paynebringer @K1levelgrappler
(Center Left)
@Gutter Chris @Jack V Savage @DEVILsSON @Islam Imamate @Rational Poster @Siver! @andnowweknow @LMP @syct23 @BudKing8806 @The Diplomat @Makani @kflo @LangfordBarrow
— (Center) —
@Mr Holmes @BAM
(Center Right)
@panamaican @Goonerview @Rob Battisti @JudoThrowFiasco @KnightTemplar @irish_thug @SakurabasEar
(Conservative)
@nhbbear @Cherry Brigand @Anewt @HereticBD @Yehudim @Fox by the Sea @Whippy McGee @WhiteMousse @Texan6533 @spamking @Lead @oldshadow
(Right Winger)
@GearSolidMetal @Seano @ShadowRun @BIKES! @MichiganMMA1978 @deadshot138 @I Am Legion @Pride23 @TriangleMonkey @nostradumbass @SKYNET @AZ103 @Stokanator @dittohead84 @Steve-French @RoastBeast @scoopj @ocfightfan @Tyler Durden @fedorthegoat777
(Far-Right)
@cottagecheesefan @Jacket time @Super_Nintendo @kahiljabroni @GoldenWolf87 @SammyJar88 @MetalGearTrump @Bwagster @ringking1982 @CantCucktheTuck
Last edited: