panem-et-circenses

panem-et-circenses

In the garden
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
6,056
Reaction score
9,320
Every so often we create a thread to explain who we are — usually in the form of a quiz or test (some with statistical power) — but I thought it would interesting to debate instead. Open to everyone. Some people say they’re centrists, but it seems like… no, they aren’t; yet we never dig in.

A.) Where do you fit in the politician spectrum?

B.) Do you agree with your label (if listed)?

C.) What political ideology best encapsulates your views?

I think it’s important to start simple before hammering out specific political ideologies. Also, this isn’t meant to be an insult — I looked at the front page and then quickly assigned 50 people to a label. Tell me otherwise and I’ll change it.

Supposed to be fun/interesting.


———————————————————
(Far Left)
@ferrisjso @AgonyandIrony @So Fresh [was banned but might be back] @skysolo @deviake @Possum Jenkins

(Left Winger)
@AWilder @skold @Poon Goon @koquerelle @Prefect @Loiosh @Sinister @ShadBo @Sano @HOLA @Crawler89 @tastaylvr @AnGrYcRoW @USA!USA! @Source @Senzo Tanaka @cheesus @Libero cane v2 @codfather @blaseblase

(Liberal)
@M3t4tr0n @58miles @P4p Islam @44nutman @BROWNPRIDE @Limbo Pete @jk7707 @Blayt7hh @Strychnine @BFoe @DoctorNick @fingercuffs @rearnakedchoke @Andy Capp @Hellowhosthat @submerged88 @sickc0d3r @Richmma80 @Darkballs @Paynebringer @K1levelgrappler

(Center Left)
@Gutter Chris @Jack V Savage @DEVILsSON @Islam Imamate @Rational Poster @Siver! @andnowweknow @LMP @syct23 @BudKing8806 @The Diplomat @Makani @kflo @LangfordBarrow

— (Center) —
@Mr Holmes @BAM

(Center Right)
@panamaican @Goonerview @Rob Battisti @JudoThrowFiasco @KnightTemplar @irish_thug @SakurabasEar

(Conservative)
@nhbbear @Cherry Brigand @Anewt @HereticBD @Yehudim @Fox by the Sea @Whippy McGee @WhiteMousse @Texan6533 @spamking @Lead @oldshadow

(Right Winger)
@GearSolidMetal @Seano @ShadowRun @BIKES! @MichiganMMA1978 @deadshot138 @I Am Legion @Pride23 @TriangleMonkey @nostradumbass @SKYNET @AZ103 @Stokanator @dittohead84 @Steve-French @RoastBeast @scoopj @ocfightfan @Tyler Durden @fedorthegoat777

(Far-Right)
@cottagecheesefan @Jacket time @Super_Nintendo @kahiljabroni @GoldenWolf87 @SammyJar88 @MetalGearTrump @Bwagster @ringking1982 @CantCucktheTuck
 
Last edited:
I consider myself an independent and I used to say center left on most views but I am not sure any more as I feel like the political spectrum tends to move around a bit and ideas change. I am definitely not far left.
 
I would've said centre left, but I thought I might get assigned further left due to, errm, 'clashes' lol
 
Rob Battisti said:
My brother you are definitely far left but at least settle for left winger
Only by US standards.

But the whole thing shifts very far right, to crazy extremes that you wouldn't find here in the UK.

Nobody is considering the nation's position on abortion, for example.

Here, I'm centre/centre left.
 
