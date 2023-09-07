jk7707 said: So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves? Click to expand...

Actually, a lot of them are turning out to be irregular rocks, sewage trenches, or tree roots. Heck, two years later I don't think single one has shown to be evidence of foul play at all. But, your response - given who you are, your political leanings, and the general character of your postings, which we are all aware of - seems to be attempting to downplay pointed accusations of intentional mass murder. The anger over "mass graves" was that Catholic residential schools were callously and systematically murdering children - and the lack of mass graves deflates that balloon. As pointed out above, there was mass arson across Canada because people thought this was evidence of intentional mass murder of Indigenous children by Catholic priests. The whole walking it back thing that is going on is stomach turning, when it's the Catholics, not the Indigenous people, who deserve a fucking no-strings-attached apology over this incident. Until there is any proof of the heinous things that have been thrown around for the last two years, the only wrong being done is to the people hurt by this today.Lockstep partisan twits like you need to either make some attempt to keep up on the issues or just shut the hell up until you do. All you are doing here is knee-jerk furthering the harmful impressions which were caused by this - as it stands - blatant misinformation campaign.