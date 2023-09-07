EndlessCritic
In 2021, it was announced by the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc people in Kamloops that they had found unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children -- apparently using ground penetrating radar.
Numerous media reported on this finding as a finding of "mass graves", including the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/canada/kamloops-mass-grave-residential-schools.html
Two years having passed with not a single body being found, the media has attempted to spin the story in a new direction: There never was a claim of mass graves by the Indigenous people, and that the claim of mass graves was actually a fiction created by media (including the NYT).
See for instance:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/opinion-residential-schools-unmarked-graves-denialism-1.6474429
"This problem was on full display last week. The day before the Kamloops anniversary, the National Post published a column that suggested the public outcry over the past year was mainly the result of some journalists reporting the findings as "mass graves." Communities have been clear that what is being identified are potential unmarked graves, but the column jumped on the error made by some journalists to then suggest that much of the response — both in Canada and around the world — was erroneous and unjustified."
Then, yesterday, the National Post ran their own article on the story, again blaming media for falsely reporting the sites as "mass graves", when the Indigenous groups were not doing so, and were only using the term "unmarked graves": https://nationalpost.com/news/canad...34XWAXny-x0MP5pObmg0X5OdD9C5FDj3OnJkR14kdcOO0
"At least in the beginning, First Nations didn't claim there were deliberately hidden 'mass graves.' Media and activists did" (Edit: I believe this is actually an amended headline from what the Post originally reported, and this is the headline they replaced it with after issuing the correction.)
Of course, within hours of posting the story, the National Post was forced to include an embarrassing correction:
"Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the existence of a July 2021 motion from the Assembly of First Nations that referenced “mass graves.”"
In other words, now that no mass graves have been discovered, the media is trying to falsely claim that Indigenous groups never called the sites mass graves, and that this was a fiction of media. However, this claim is demonstrably false.
