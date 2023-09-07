Crime The Great Canadian "Mass Grave" Hoax

In 2021, it was announced by the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc people in Kamloops that they had found unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children -- apparently using ground penetrating radar.

Numerous media reported on this finding as a finding of "mass graves", including the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/canada/kamloops-mass-grave-residential-schools.html

Two years having passed with not a single body being found, the media has attempted to spin the story in a new direction: There never was a claim of mass graves by the Indigenous people, and that the claim of mass graves was actually a fiction created by media (including the NYT).

See for instance:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/opinion-residential-schools-unmarked-graves-denialism-1.6474429
"This problem was on full display last week. The day before the Kamloops anniversary, the National Post published a column that suggested the public outcry over the past year was mainly the result of some journalists reporting the findings as "mass graves." Communities have been clear that what is being identified are potential unmarked graves, but the column jumped on the error made by some journalists to then suggest that much of the response — both in Canada and around the world — was erroneous and unjustified."



Then, yesterday, the National Post ran their own article on the story, again blaming media for falsely reporting the sites as "mass graves", when the Indigenous groups were not doing so, and were only using the term "unmarked graves": https://nationalpost.com/news/canad...34XWAXny-x0MP5pObmg0X5OdD9C5FDj3OnJkR14kdcOO0

"At least in the beginning, First Nations didn't claim there were deliberately hidden 'mass graves.' Media and activists did" (Edit: I believe this is actually an amended headline from what the Post originally reported, and this is the headline they replaced it with after issuing the correction.)


Of course, within hours of posting the story, the National Post was forced to include an embarrassing correction:

"Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the existence of a July 2021 motion from the Assembly of First Nations that referenced “mass graves.”"


In other words, now that no mass graves have been discovered, the media is trying to falsely claim that Indigenous groups never called the sites mass graves, and that this was a fiction of media. However, this claim is demonstrably false.
 
It’s near impossible to discern what is truth and what is fiction. Even “trusted” media sites seem to be making shit up as they go along. I don’t really know how to respond to this other than people should be ashamed of themselves.

In all seriousness, how in the fuck is the average citizen supposed to have any idea what is actually going on? You have hundreds of different news sources for every issue and it seems like everyone is only telling a partial truth.
 
In 2021, it was announced by the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc people in Kamloops that they had found unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children -- apparently using ground penetrating radar.

Numerous media reported on this finding as a finding of "mass graves", including the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/canada/kamloops-mass-grave-residential-schools.html

Two years having passed with not a single body being found, the media has attempted to spin the story in a new direction: There never was a claim of mass graves by the Indigenous people, and that the claim of mass graves was actually a fiction created by media (including the NYT).

See for instance:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/opinion-residential-schools-unmarked-graves-denialism-1.6474429
"This problem was on full display last week. The day before the Kamloops anniversary, the National Post published a column that suggested the public outcry over the past year was mainly the result of some journalists reporting the findings as "mass graves." Communities have been clear that what is being identified are potential unmarked graves, but the column jumped on the error made by some journalists to then suggest that much of the response — both in Canada and around the world — was erroneous and unjustified."



Then, yesterday, the National Post ran their own article on the story, again blaming media for falsely reporting the sites as "mass graves", when the Indigenous groups were not doing so, and were only using the term "unmarked graves": https://nationalpost.com/news/canad...34XWAXny-x0MP5pObmg0X5OdD9C5FDj3OnJkR14kdcOO0

"At least in the beginning, First Nations didn't claim there were deliberately hidden 'mass graves.' Media and activists did" (Edit: I believe this is actually an amended headline from what the Post originally reported, and this is the headline they replaced it with after issuing the correction.)


Of course, within hours of posting the story, the National Post was forced to include an embarrassing correction:

"Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the existence of a July 2021 motion from the Assembly of First Nations that referenced “mass graves.”"


In other words, now that no mass graves have been discovered, the media is trying to falsely claim that Indigenous groups never called the sites mass graves, and that this was a fiction of media. However, this claim is demonstrably false.
So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves?
 
So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves?
Lol… what? Did you read it?

“Alleged mass grave of Indigenous children at Catholic schools across Canada contains NO BODIES,” declared Britain’s Daily Mail last Thursday. “No human remains found two years after claims of ‘mass graves’ in Canada,”

News Media continues to reach new lows of credibility

So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves?
The fact that you would refer to these as "unmarked childrens graves" highlights the degree to which you have been hoodwinked by propaganda.

To the extent the ground penetrating radar can detect remains at all, it certainly cannot discern between the remains of children and adults.
 
How does this adversely affect the downtrodden non native people?
"A series of vandalizations, church arsons, and suspicious fires in June and July 2021 desecrated, damaged, or destroyed 68 Christian churches in Canada. Coincident with fires, vandalism and other destructive events damaged churches in Canada and the United States, primarily in British Columbia.[4] Of these, 25 were the results of fires of all causes. Canadian government officials, church members, and Canadian Indigenous leaders have speculated that the fires and other acts of vandalism have been reactions to the May 2021 reports of alleged discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves at Canadian Indian residential school sites."

2021 Canadian church burnings - Wikipedia

Mass arson across a country ain't exactly a small thing. Lies about mass murder have consequences.

Edit: Adding articles of interest on the subject as I come across them.

GIESBRECHT: Why do people want to believe the worst? | Opinion | westernstandard.news

The lack of Indigenous mass graves in Canada - The Spectator World

Canada’s residential school scandal: a single body yet to be found (tvpworld.com)

Every Living Child Matters Most of All | by Michelle Stirling | Jul, 2023 | Medium

Murder in Beauval. By Michelle Stirling ©2023 | by Michelle Stirling | Sep, 2023 | Medium

OP-ED: Canada’s hateful indigenous blood libel | True North (tnc.news)

What happened to Canada’s ‘mass graves’? - spiked (spiked-online.com)

Ratio’d | Excavation of residential school site finds nothing…what a surprise | True North (tnc.news)
 
So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves?
Actually, a lot of them are turning out to be irregular rocks, sewage trenches, or tree roots. Heck, two years later I don't think single one has shown to be evidence of foul play at all. But, your response - given who you are, your political leanings, and the general character of your postings, which we are all aware of - seems to be attempting to downplay pointed accusations of intentional mass murder. The anger over "mass graves" was that Catholic residential schools were callously and systematically murdering children - and the lack of mass graves deflates that balloon. As pointed out above, there was mass arson across Canada because people thought this was evidence of intentional mass murder of Indigenous children by Catholic priests. The whole walking it back thing that is going on is stomach turning, when it's the Catholics, not the Indigenous people, who deserve a fucking no-strings-attached apology over this incident. Until there is any proof of the heinous things that have been thrown around for the last two years, the only wrong being done is to the people hurt by this today.

Lockstep partisan twits like you need to either make some attempt to keep up on the issues or just shut the hell up until you do. All you are doing here is knee-jerk furthering the harmful impressions which were caused by this - as it stands - blatant misinformation campaign.
 
Actually, a lot of them are turning out to be irregular rocks, sewage trenches, or tree roots. Heck, two years later I don't think single one has shown to be evidence of foul play at all. But, your response - given who you are, your political leanings, and the general character of your postings, which we are all aware of - seems to be attempting to downplay pointed accusations of intentional mass murder. The anger over "mass graves" was that Catholic residential schools were callously and systematically murdering children - and the lack of mass graves deflates that balloon. As pointed out above, there was mass arson across Canada because people thought this was evidence of intentional mass murder of Indigenous children by Catholic priests. The whole walking it back thing that is going on is stomach turning, when it's the Catholics, not the Indigenous people, who deserve a fucking no-strings-attached apology over this incident. Until there is any proof of the heinous things that have been thrown around for the last two years, the only wrong being done is to the people hurt by this today.

Lockstep partisan twits like you need to either make some attempt to keep up on the issues or just shut the hell up until you do. All you are doing here is knee-jerk furthering the harmful impressions which were caused by this - as it stands - blatant misinformation campaign.
I mean, misreporting of the story is one thing and pretty awful in this instance.. even the most charitable take of these schools were set up to ethnically cleanse and forcefully integrate native populations in North America.

I don't think some misreporting gets them a free pass or apology.
 
So the hoax is that there were just hundreds of unmarked childrens graves at these indigenous residential schools and not mass graves?
Actually, a lot of them are turning out to be irregular rocks, sewage trenches, or tree roots. Heck, two years later I don't think single one has shown to be evidence of foul play at all. But, your response - given who you are, your political leanings, and the general character of your postings, which we are all aware of - seems to be attempting to downplay pointed accusations of intentional mass murder. The anger over "mass graves" was that Catholic residential schools were callously and systematically murdering children - and the lack of mass graves deflates that balloon. As pointed out above, there was mass arson across Canada because people thought this was evidence of intentional mass murder of Indigenous children by Catholic priests. The whole walking it back thing that is going on is stomach turning, when it's the Catholics, not the Indigenous people, who deserve a fucking no-strings-attached apology over this incident. Until there is any proof of the heinous things that have been thrown around for the last two years, the only wrong being done is to the people hurt by this today.

Lockstep partisan twits like you need to either make some attempt to keep up on the issues or just shut the hell up until you do. All you are doing here is knee-jerk furthering the harmful impressions which were caused by this - as it stands - blatant misinformation campaign.
I mean, misreporting of the story is one thing and pretty awful in this instance.. even the most charitable take of these schools were set up to ethnically cleanse and forcefully integrate native populations in North America.

I don't think some misreporting gets them a free pass or apology.
If it weren't for the mass arson, and the support of the government in the misinformation, I'd agree with you - but those two things happened. Trudeau got down and cried at the "graves," churches were burnt all across the country, and solely because of the claims of mass murder and mass graves that have ended up being false. The victims of mass arson deserve outright apologies for the government supported misinformation that inspired people to start burning churches across the country.

To be frank though, you're one of the lockstep partisan posters who more or less acts as an antibody against narratives that don't support your political alignments. Zero expectations of good faith discussion from you. You're here to gum up this issue
 
If it weren't for the mass arson, and the support of the government in the misinformation, I'd agree with you - but those two things happened. Trudeau got down and cried at the "graves," churches were burnt all across the country, and solely because of the claims of mass murder and mass graves that have ended up being false. The victims of mass arson deserve outright apologies.

To be frank though, you're one of the lockstep partisan posters who more or less acts as an antibody against narratives that don't support your political alignments. Zero expectations of good faith discussion from you.
Apologizing to the victims of a crime today is not the same thing as giving the Catholic church as an entity an apology for a centuries long scheme of ethnic cleansing in North America.

Funny seeing you calling anyone a lockstep partisan like you're above it. lmao
 
Apologizing to the victims of a crime today is not the same thing as giving the Catholic church as an entity an apology for a centuries long scheme of ethnic cleansing in North America.

Funny seeing you calling anyone a lockstep partisan like you're above it. lmao
To quote me from the post you responded to:

"The whole walking it back thing that is going on is stomach turning, when it's the Catholics, not the Indigenous people, who deserve a fucking no-strings-attached apology over this incident."

I did not say "the Catholic church" nor did I mean the Catholic church as a whole. Seriously, what do people in Italy have to do with it? The victims should get an apology. That being said, I'm glad that you agree that every contemporary victim of this blatant and hurtful government supported misinformation campaign deserve and apology. I'll tag you if anyone disagrees with this, and you can set them straight for me.

As for my leanings and posting habits, take them for what you will. You're not denying my claims about you. You're not here in good faith, nor are you here to do anything but lockstep partisan posting - and if all you can say is "well, whatabout you?" I'll take that as support for my assertion.
 
