The GOAT defensive fighter

I don’t mean defense in the sense that your offense is so good that you never get hurt (Khabib).

I mean the best person at head movement, foot movement to slip punches, the best takedown defense, the best blocks, the best submission defense, ect.

Who has the best defense in mma?

Who is the total package when it comes to defense?

I think it might be Jon Jones. The takedown defense is probably the best and he’s notoriously hard to hit given his reach he’s almost always too far of your reach and his hands are almost always up blocking.
 
Petr Yan
 
Jose Aldo. Merab landed 0 out of 16 takedowns on him. His TDD is legendary and it's still cookin.

Add his masterful defense on his feet and you've got a no brainer here. The OP basically describes Aldo.
 
Before I read your choice, I was going to say Jones also. He rarely takes a solid hit, and as mentioned, is nearly impossible to take down. There is a few reasons Jones is unbeaten, and defense is definitely one of those reasons.
 
Also roids.
 
Before he ran into Shogun, Lyuoto was the least hit fighter in the UFC.

Fighters would go nuts at his standing right in front of them, yet they couldn't touch him.
 
You wouldnt know it when they would exchange strikes w each other lol
 
Strickland has very good striking defense, he's great at evading heavy shots and not getting hit
 
Jonathan Goulet.

fuck what the haters say.
 
