The GOAT defensive fighter

I don’t mean defense in the sense that your offense is so good that you never get hurt (Khabib).



I mean the best person at head movement, foot movement to slip punches, the best takedown defense, the best blocks, the best submission defense, ect.



Who has the best defense in mma?



Who is the total package when it comes to defense?



I think it might be Jon Jones. The takedown defense is probably the best and he’s notoriously hard to hit given his reach he’s almost always too far of your reach and his hands are almost always up blocking.