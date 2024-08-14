The GOAT Convo

No this is not the greatest convo of all time.



I just want see what is more interesting in terms of this topic or what is more important to you.



IF A MOD COULD - please add a poll



Whole Record only

Record + strength of schedule

Record only & Only looking at the peak (as in not when the fighter clearly declined and should've stopped fighting like Ali in boxing)

Most impressive performance streak (dominance including decisions)

Most impressive streak (dominance & finishes)



Most impressive performances & what if - this means if extenuating circumstances hadn't happened like Cain becoming riddled with injuries, random motivation issues (BJ & Hendo), khabib quitting early)



I hope this last one makes sense. It's like when a fighter has a very impressive streak and strength of schedule and/or streak of impressive performances but it it didn't last as long cuz of weird random stuff but that fighter in the middle of that impressive streak could be seen as unbeatable in any era