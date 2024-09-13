I don't care what the overall polls are. That shit hasn't mattered since Al Gore lost to George W. Democrats are going to win the popular vote, that should be taken for granted at this point. What matters is what a few hundred thousand people in the swing states feel like. That is what every election poll should be concentrated on. But every pollster and every news org fixates on this overall poll number when it doesn't mean jack shit about who's going to win. It's slightly interesting sure. Maybe it says something about the flaws in our election process. But it doesn't tell us what is actually important, which is who is most likely to win. Just give me the breakdown of the states that matter.