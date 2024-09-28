The Funks vs Abdullah The Butcher and The Sheik (1979)

The fans loved up the Funks something hardcore and they barely were able to get in the ring, and they sure as hell didnt want to let them leave.

Its really Terry that they seemed to love though. They loved that motherfucker like he was Jesus.

This kind of over-ness does not exist today.

Watch out for the fireballs after the end of the match

 
 
Funk v Flair as when I was a kid and had tapes of him and Stan Hanson in Japan. Good shit.
 
Funk v Flair as when I was a kid and had tapes of him and Stan Hanson in Japan. Good shit.
Hansen was so much fun to watch.

His match w Andre the Giant was unbelievable.
 
