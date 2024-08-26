The "freak athlete" premise is flawed. If let's say Embiid choose MMA instead of BB...

Rubios said: Let's imagine for a moment a 1 in millions kind of specimen such as Embiid, Wallace, Giannis, Howard... I'm European and know barely nothing about NFL, but sure there are true genetic outliers there aswell.



Some of them have tried MMA late and it didn't go well, I know. But. What if they choose MMA and trained since kids?



I believe the absurd reach, strength, torque and leverage advantage would be too much.

Look at the pictures of Ngannou next to Joel.



And the big guys of today have proven to be able of developing amazing coordination, speed, agility and footwork.



I can't see any fighter overcome a 7ft walking around at 280lbs totally jacked. Click to expand...

A lot of haters gonna talk shit about you, but you are 100% right. But then again, the 265 lb hw weight limit is a joke just like the haters of this topic. It takes some very stupid low level iq to think that of the almost 600 NBA players that none of them could ever do good in MMA since they are floppers who play basketball. Same with the almost 1700 in the NFL or almost 1000 in MLB. Not to even mention hockey, which has fighting in their blood. Hell stipe is the UFC HW goat and he was a college baseball wash out, who couldn't ever make it to the elite level in MLB, same with Tony Ferg. Matt Mitrione, who was never even a starter in the NFL, and only played in 9 games, beat up the overall HW Goat in Fedor.There are plenty of elite athletes playing sports making way more millions that could have been excellent in MMA if they choose that instead of playing a sport making multiples of millions vs peanuts in the UFC, which predatory contracts.