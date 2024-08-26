The "freak athlete" premise is flawed. If let's say Embiid choose MMA instead of BB...

Let's imagine for a moment a 1 in millions kind of specimen such as Embiid, Wallace, Giannis, Howard... I'm European and know barely nothing about NFL, but sure there are true genetic outliers there aswell.

Some of them have tried MMA late and it didn't go well, I know. But. What if they choose MMA and trained since kids?

I believe the absurd reach, strength, torque and leverage advantage would be too much.
Look at the pictures of Ngannou next to Joel.

And the big guys of today have proven to be able of developing amazing coordination, speed, agility and footwork.

I can't see any fighter overcome a 7ft walking around at 280lbs totally jacked.
 
i don't care about how much training someone does or how early someone starts training because it takes a special kind of person to be okay with getting punched in the face on the daily. You can't train for that. Either you can take it or you can't. Some of the most gifted people athletically I've ever met couldn't take the punishment of a 3 hour football practice. Either it's in you or it's not.
 
If the money was in the sport and these guys got in the sport since their teen years, they wouldn't be fighting the current crop of fighters, they would be fighting against other super athletes like themselves.

The current crop of fighters might be relegated to the unranked pool or cutting to lower divisions.
 
A lot of haters gonna talk shit about you, but you are 100% right. But then again, the 265 lb hw weight limit is a joke just like the haters of this topic. It takes some very stupid low level iq to think that of the almost 600 NBA players that none of them could ever do good in MMA since they are floppers who play basketball. Same with the almost 1700 in the NFL or almost 1000 in MLB. Not to even mention hockey, which has fighting in their blood. Hell stipe is the UFC HW goat and he was a college baseball wash out, who couldn't ever make it to the elite level in MLB, same with Tony Ferg. Matt Mitrione, who was never even a starter in the NFL, and only played in 9 games, beat up the overall HW Goat in Fedor.

There are plenty of elite athletes playing sports making way more millions that could have been excellent in MMA if they choose that instead of playing a sport making multiples of millions vs peanuts in the UFC, which predatory contracts.
 
Bend NvR Break said:
i don't care about how much training someone does or how early someone starts training because it takes a special kind of person to be okay with getting punched in the face on the daily. You can't train for that. Either you can take it or you can't. Some of the most gifted people athletically I've ever met couldn't take the punishment of a 3 hour football practice. Either it's in you or it's not.
You mean like Brock who was the HW champ? LMAO
 
It takes a special kind of person to play sports at an A+ elite level.

To guard the rim against some +260lbs bulldozer coming at you at top speed.
To be a wide receiver.
Even to run an all out 800m. That's pure pain beyond belief, too.

Maybe an NBA player would trade 2 fights a year for 82 games and then post season. An UFC fighter sure would trade the salary lol.
 
So, like a 7' tall Bo Jackson with Prime Silva-level skills?

Impressively enough though... Conor and Jones fans would still ride their bromance's dicks.
 
Greg Hardy was 6'5 280lbs and started training MMA at 26yo, had his 1st fight at 29yo and look what happened to him in UFC. Was finished left and righ to end his career only beat nobodies wouldve lost to nowiki Sosoli if not for inhaler gate too. Got murked in Bare Knuckle too.

Greg had size, athleticism and youth on damn near every opponent. He was a Pro Bowler and All Pro NFL player just 4 years before he started training MMA and he went nowhere.

Most ballsports athletes dont have functional athleticism for fighting. And thats not even getting into intangibles like heart and fight IQ. Youll have freaks like Aaron Donald whod transition well but vast majority would fail in fighting.

Embiid is a mentally weak fraud with brittle bones too. He wouldnt even get past leg kicks in a no name org never mind make it to any promotion on merit would only be on name value.
 
Half this site doesn't even know who those people are that you mentioned.

This reminds me of that thread where idiots were saying LeBron would kick colby`s ass inside the octagon LOL SMH
 
let's be real. Brock was gifted the yellow brick lined short track to the HW title. he lost to Frank Mir then beat Heath Herring to get a TS against the testosterone enhanced old man Randy. After 4 total fights, with only 3 being in the UFC, he was champ. That's not evidence of something being earned. That's evidence of something being given. As legit as Brock's skills were i think it's a safe bet to assume if he actually had to run the gauntlet and come up the normal way to a title he would've never made it.
 
