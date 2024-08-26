The "freak athlete" premise is flawed. If let's say Embiid choose MMA instead of BB...

Let's imagine for a moment a 1 in millions kind of specimen such as Embiid, Wallace, Giannis, Howard... I'm European and know barely nothing about NFL, but sure there are true genetic outliers there aswell.
Some of them have tried MMA late and it didn't go well, I know. But. What if they choose MMA and trained since kids?
I believe the absurd reach, strength, torque and leverage advantage would be too much.
Look at the pictures of Ngannou next to Joel.
And the big guys of today have proven to be able of developing amazing coordination, speed, agility and footwork.
I can't see any fighter overcome a 7ft walking around at 280lbs totally jacked.
