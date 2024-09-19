the American People would be tempted by the seductive demagoguery of a modern-day populist demagogue

this demagogue, who would “mount the hobby horse of popularity” and whose “objects” “may justly be suspected to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”

Thomas Jefferson agreed with Alexander Hamilton about very little, except about the existential danger to the Republic of a populist demagogue

If once elected, and at a second or third election outvoted by one or two votes, he will pretend false votes, foul play, hold possession of the reins of government, be supported by the States voting for him,”

The Founders of our Nation and the Framers of our Constitution feared most of all this very moment in American history, whenIn a letter to George Washington in 1792, over 230 years ago, Alexander Hamilton warned of this day and3p. 4Jefferson presciently wrote to James Madison in 1787.