The Founding Fathers had a pretty clear eyed, and some might call it almost creepily prescient view of what form a future threat to the US democracy would take....
InB4 magats pretend they do not know who this shines the brightest spot light on as Trump stands around in the hotdog costume asking 'who do you think this references'?
Are you at all surprised that they could see this type of threat so clearly and that it has played out pretty much exactly as they predicted it would?
The Founders of our Nation and the Framers of our Constitution feared most of all this very moment in American history, when the American People would be tempted by the seductive demagoguery of a modern-day populist demagogue.
In a letter to George Washington in 1792, over 230 years ago, Alexander Hamilton warned of this day and this demagogue, who would “mount the hobby horse of popularity” and whose “objects” “may justly be suspected to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’” 3p. 4
Thomas Jefferson agreed with Alexander Hamilton about very little, except about the existential danger to the Republic of a populist demagogue.
“If once elected, and at a second or third election outvoted by one or two votes, he will pretend false votes, foul play, hold possession of the reins of government, be supported by the States voting for him,” Jefferson presciently wrote to James Madison in 1787.
.
.
.
.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/25050952-luttig-endorsement
cite
InB4 magats pretend they do not know who this shines the brightest spot light on as Trump stands around in the hotdog costume asking 'who do you think this references'?
Are you at all surprised that they could see this type of threat so clearly and that it has played out pretty much exactly as they predicted it would?