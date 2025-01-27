  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The five male hobbies that women find least attractive.

Sakuraba is #1

Playing video games is the least attractive hobby for men, barely edging out collecting figurines, which is basically the male version of hoarding tiny plastic people.

If you know magic tricks, congratulations! You’re now officially a social outcast, ranked No. 3. And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, online trolling and gambling are the last two spots. So, if you’re a man who enjoys making people angry on the internet and losing money, you’re not just unattractive—you’re a triple threat!

I’m absolutely cooked! As an avid gamer who collects action figures, dabbles in magic on weekends, and trolls people on forums, I’m basically a degenerate sports better with a side of chaos.

While we’re at it, I’d like to list my top 5 hobbies that women like that I despise:

True Crime Obsession – “I can’t sleep without hearing about a serial killer. It’s like my brain’s version of a bedtime story, but with more blood and fewer happy endings.”

Rewatching Comfort Shows – “Yes, it’s my fifth time through Friends. I still cry when Ross says, ‘We were on a break.’ I mean, come on, Ross, it’s been 20 years! Get over it, or at least get a therapist.”

Long, Scenic Walks Without a Purpose – “No destination, just vibes.” I prefer my walks with a purpose, like finding the nearest snack aisle or avoiding small talk.”

Astrology Deep Dives – “You’re a Capricorn? That explains everything.” Except why I can’t find my keys or why my cat insists on sitting on my laptop.”

Taking Aesthetic Photos of Coffee – “Let me get the perfect foam angle before you take a sip.” Because nothing says ‘I’m a serious adult’ like spending five minutes taking pictures of your coffee before actually drinking it.”
 
Sad news day for Sherdoggers

<DCrying>

Fuck it and might as well lean into the list and learn some magic tricks

I stopped giving a shit what women think a LONG time ago.

I also haven't gotten any play from them in a long time too, but I prefer masturbating because it's a lot less complicated, and thus more rewarding.
 
Playing video games as a guy is acceptable these days. Playing video games as an unattractive guy is the problem lol.

Guys collecting toys or are into anime is still seen as a negative.
 
Crystal meth, tossing prostitutes off bridges and urinating on cars didn't make the unattractive list?

iu
 
For some reason I read that as hobbits and I was like wait, there's a hobbit attractiveness ranking
 
If you're worried about what she thinks of your hobbies, you're in a world of trouble already.

The biggest turn off for women is lack of self confidence.
 
Im pleaseantly surprised that table top role playing isnt on that list.

Still cool.
 
Im pleaseantly surprised that table top role playing isnt on that list.

Still cool.
where have you been for the last 10 yrs? Stranger Things blew up D&D. Critical Role added to that popularity. there was/is a ton of youtubers who rode this wave of popularity for their own success also. many of them being women themselves.
 
