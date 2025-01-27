The five male hobbies that women find least attractive.

Playing video games is the least attractive hobby for men, barely edging out collecting figurines, which is basically the male version of hoarding tiny plastic people.



If you know magic tricks, congratulations! You’re now officially a social outcast, ranked No. 3. And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, online trolling and gambling are the last two spots. So, if you’re a man who enjoys making people angry on the internet and losing money, you’re not just unattractive—you’re a triple threat!



I’m absolutely cooked! As an avid gamer who collects action figures, dabbles in magic on weekends, and trolls people on forums, I’m basically a degenerate sports better with a side of chaos.



While we’re at it, I’d like to list my top 5 hobbies that women like that I despise:



True Crime Obsession – “I can’t sleep without hearing about a serial killer. It’s like my brain’s version of a bedtime story, but with more blood and fewer happy endings.”



Rewatching Comfort Shows – “Yes, it’s my fifth time through Friends. I still cry when Ross says, ‘We were on a break.’ I mean, come on, Ross, it’s been 20 years! Get over it, or at least get a therapist.”



Long, Scenic Walks Without a Purpose – “No destination, just vibes.” I prefer my walks with a purpose, like finding the nearest snack aisle or avoiding small talk.”



Astrology Deep Dives – “You’re a Capricorn? That explains everything.” Except why I can’t find my keys or why my cat insists on sitting on my laptop.”



Taking Aesthetic Photos of Coffee – “Let me get the perfect foam angle before you take a sip.” Because nothing says ‘I’m a serious adult’ like spending five minutes taking pictures of your coffee before actually drinking it.”