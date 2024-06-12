PBAC
There seems to be some misunderstanding that the EU has always been a leftist organisation. This isn't true. It's designed as a balancing institution in which the needs of the collective are weighted together with the needs of the member states. It's called the balance of powers. The member states who share collective norms seek to work together to collectively stabilise those norms. The whole thing is a literal balancing act between national identify, democracy, humans rights and law. Despite the recent vote it still remains a centrist system. The far right gains still have to operate within this system.
You see that blue in the middle? Christian democratic party - Centrist
yellow = renew economic and cohesion focused . Centrist
The red? Socialist democratic - left centrist
534 are centre aligned
---
89 are full left
97 are unaffiliated
131 are right leaning
