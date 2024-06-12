There seems to be some misunderstanding that the EU has always been a leftist organisation. This isn't true. It's designed as a balancing institution in which the needs of the collective are weighted together with the needs of the member states. It's called the balance of powers. The member states who share collective norms seek to work together to collectively stabilise those norms. The whole thing is a literal balancing act between national identify, democracy, humans rights and law. Despite the recent vote it still remains a centrist system. The far right gains still have to operate within this system.You see that blue in the middle? Christian democratic party - Centristyellow = renew economic and cohesion focused . CentristThe red? Socialist democratic - left centrist534 are centre aligned---89 are full left97 are unaffiliated131 are right leaning