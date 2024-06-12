  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International The EU is historically centrist not left leaning

There seems to be some misunderstanding that the EU has always been a leftist organisation. This isn't true. It's designed as a balancing institution in which the needs of the collective are weighted together with the needs of the member states. It's called the balance of powers. The member states who share collective norms seek to work together to collectively stabilise those norms. The whole thing is a literal balancing act between national identify, democracy, humans rights and law. Despite the recent vote it still remains a centrist system. The far right gains still have to operate within this system.


You see that blue in the middle? Christian democratic party - Centrist
yellow = renew economic and cohesion focused . Centrist
The red? Socialist democratic - left centrist

534 are centre aligned
89 are full left
97 are unaffiliated
131 are right leaning

1920px-EU_2020.svg.png
 
Thought it was common knowledge, the fringes at the edges colour people's perceptions . Obviously the former Soviet countries are more authoritarian, while the western European ones are more liberal, but overall most folks are centrist
 
curryjunkie said:
Obviously the former Soviet countries are more authoritarian, while the western European ones are more liberal
Nah. most eastern euro countries are now american colonies, while countries like germany send you to prison for posting wrongthink online.
 
