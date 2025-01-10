  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

The Epic Kimbo Slice Story: From Backyard Brawls to MMA Glory

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
1,161
Reaction score
1,648


watching this instantly brought me back to a child in the 2000s
<DCrying>
Dam. i remember in middle school when we would have free time we would all run
to the back and watch Kimbo's new fights.

ill never forget shrieking like a little girl back in 2009 when
he showed up on TUF season 10 with rampage and rashad.. Thats still is in my top 5 favorite moments.

and ill never forgot wanting Roy nelson's Head when he laid and preyed on my Man spoiling Kimbo's UFC debut
<HisEye>
God how time flies.

Before Connor , Jake paul, Logan Paul before jon bones jones or Francis
There was Kimbo Slice..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,017
Messages
56,753,065
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top