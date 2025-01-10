The Epic Kimbo Slice Story: From Backyard Brawls to MMA Glory

watching this instantly brought me back to a child in the 2000sDam. i remember in middle school when we would have free time we would all runto the back and watch Kimbo's new fights.ill never forget shrieking like a little girl back in 2009 whenhe showed up on TUF season 10 with rampage and rashad.. Thats still is in my top 5 favorite moments.and ill never forgot wanting Roy nelson's Head when he laid and preyed on my Man spoiling Kimbo's UFC debutGod how time flies.Before Connor , Jake paul, Logan Paul before jon bones jones or FrancisThere was Kimbo Slice..