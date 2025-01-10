The Epic Kimbo Slice Story: From Backyard Brawls to MMA Glory

WokeWarrior
watching this instantly brought me back to a child in the 2000s
Dam. i remember in middle school when we would have free time we would all run
to the back and watch Kimbo's new fights.
ill never forget shrieking like a little girl back in 2009 when
he showed up on TUF season 10 with rampage and rashad.. Thats still is in my top 5 favorite moments.
God how time flies.
Before Connor , Jake paul, Logan Paul before jon bones jones or Francis
There was Kimbo Slice..