This is a very interesting fight. Can't forget DDP ragdolled Whittaker recently either.



Jacare, Romero has credentials, but I think Khamzat has better MMA wrestling. Brunson outwrestled Romero too, he was a beast, just a bit chinny.



I know people shit on Usman fight, but who's to say Usman at MW is an easier match up for Khamzat? Usman is a tough out for anybody, especially for wrestlers.



This fight is really hard to call. If Khamzat fixed his cardio, I think I do agree with Khamzat odds where I think he's around -200 or more.



People who pick Rob, I can see exactly what they think will happen, but not really sure. I think Khamzat isn't slow like Ikram either.



I think it's one of those fights where you favour one guy, but it could go either way because there are unknowns and there's a clear path to victory for either guy.



I'm just going to pick Khamzat here though. I think, if he fixed his cardio, that's a big if, I do agree that he's the next best thing. But I can obviously see it going Rob's way too.



This is a great, great fight between two elite fighters that's hard to predict. Best fight on that card, and one of the best fights this year.



I think if I have to make a call, Khamzat by (t)ko or sub in round 2.