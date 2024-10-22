Media The ELITE defensive wrestling of Whittaker, Khamzat in deep trouble

How do you guys think Khamzat is going to deal with the elite scrambling ability of Whittaker for 5 rounds? He's never had to fight someone with defensive wrestling/scrambling ability near this level.

Whittaker is bigger than Usman and has better defensive wrestling than him too yet Usman was able to shut down a lot of Khamzat's takedowns.

Does anyone else see this being another absolute outclassing by Whittaker?



giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
This is a very interesting fight. Can't forget DDP ragdolled Whittaker recently either.

Jacare, Romero has credentials, but I think Khamzat has better MMA wrestling. Brunson outwrestled Romero too, he was a beast, just a bit chinny.

I know people shit on Usman fight, but who's to say Usman at MW is an easier match up for Khamzat? Usman is a tough out for anybody, especially for wrestlers.

This fight is really hard to call. If Khamzat fixed his cardio, I think I do agree with Khamzat odds where I think he's around -200 or more.

People who pick Rob, I can see exactly what they think will happen, but not really sure. I think Khamzat isn't slow like Ikram either.

I think it's one of those fights where you favour one guy, but it could go either way because there are unknowns and there's a clear path to victory for either guy.

I'm just going to pick Khamzat here though. I think, if he fixed his cardio, that's a big if, I do agree that he's the next best thing. But I can obviously see it going Rob's way too.

This is a great, great fight between two elite fighters that's hard to predict. Best fight on that card, and one of the best fights this year.

I think if I have to make a call, Khamzat by (t)ko or sub in round 2.
 
Oh my gosh, Sapo!! I forgot about him.
I trained with him YEARS ago... Very pleasant. (but VERY heavy)

Canzat is about to get destroyed :cool:
 
Robert needs to survive the early onslaught, be smart, tactical and let Khamzat gas himself out. Smart money is on Chimaev early or Whittaker late. He better not fall for that fake glove touch bullshit Khamzat likes to pull.
 
Someone should paint Khamzat's beautiful takedowns and exhibit them in the finest art exhibits
 
My main issue is that the most recent clip in that video is from 7 years ago. A lot can happen in that time, but here's hoping Knuxxx can do it
 
This is a very interesting fight. Can't forget DDP ragdolled Whittaker recently either.

Jacare, Romero has credentials, but I think Khamzat has better MMA wrestling. Brunson outwrestled Romero too, he was a beast, just a bit chinny.

I know people shit on Usman fight, but who's to say Usman at MW is an easier match up for Khamzat? Usman is a tough out for anybody, especially for wrestlers.

This fight is really hard to call. If Khamzat fixed his cardio, I think I do agree with Khamzat odds where I think he's around -200 or more.

People who pick Rob, I can see exactly what they think will happen, but not really sure. I think Khamzat isn't slow like Ikram either.

I think it's one of those fights where you favour one guy, but it could go either way because there are unknowns and there's a clear path to victory for either guy.

I'm just going to pick Khamzat here though. I think, if he fixed his cardio, that's a big if, I do agree that he's the next best thing. But I can obviously see it going Rob's way too.

This is a great, great fight between two elite fighters that's hard to predict. Best fight on that card, and one of the best fights this year.

I think if I have to make a call, Khamzat by (t)ko or sub in round 2.
Simple one: I don't buy Usman as an actual middleweight, he just moved up because he's checking out after being an elite welterweight for so long.

Whittaker is in a way better space, and should make for a much tougher opponent IMHO.
 
That fact that wonderboy did beat whitakker once is actually crazy...well, 10 years ago. but still.
 
Simple one: I don't buy Usman as an actual middleweight, he just moved up because he's checking out after being an elite welterweight for so long.

Whittaker is in a way better space, and should make for a much tougher opponent IMHO.
Let's hope khamzat makes it to the fight.
 
