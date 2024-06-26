  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The effect MMA has on facial bones?

We know it grows/strengthens bones below the neck, but what about above the neck, I supposedly heard that they don't grow as much, why?
Could it even grow the bones in your face? Could it give it more density? Make it more resistant to attacks? Heal faster? Give you a much stronger chin or a wider jaw? How long would it take to see some difference? Any effect on facial muscles? What about the skull itself?
Anyone with any knowledge or anything like this happening to them please answer.
Just asking some questions.
 
