The Dungeons and Dragons Megathread v2

(With all due respect to the Mod who moved the old thread to the Arcade, this isn't a video game..feel free to lock the old one)

Old Thread.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/dungeons-dragons-brethren-come-hither.3879627/

Discuss D&D, Pathfinder and any and all of your table top RPGs from any edition here.

Holy shit the last thread went over 1000 posts. Keep it rolling my fellow nerds and share your good times.
 
Thanks for the new thread. Really hoping to start round 2 of our home game soon. We've had so much shit going on i havent been able to prep for it very much so its languished. The kids have their characters and we printed the minis but haven't painted them yet.

I bronze casted a few pendants as magic items for them too and ran about half of their session zero parts.

Probably gonna run either Dragon of Icespire Peak or Forge of Fury with them.
 
Since I last posted in the old thread running some Storm King's thunder with one DM and dragons of icespire peak with another. SKT have a cleric of Twilight icespire drakewarden ranger.
 
Last edited:
I haven't played in ten years, but I do academic work on D&D now, so I'm getting quite immersed with it these days. It really is quite the multifaceted hobby and an amazing property... Been around for decades, it's a dumping ground for fan-created worlds that have become major media franchises in themselves, and some of the worlds (Forgotten Realms) actually predate D&D. The content of the game has crossed into whole other game settings (D&D), appears in damn near every medium you can think of (video games, card games, board games, movies, TV shows, novels, comics). It's paving new inroads for intellectual property media engagement with things like Critical Role, which all sorts of other IP's are looking at an trying to figure out how to emulate - but's a fan thing. And even aside from that, the game is positively theraputic, a great way to build confidence and social skills, and leaves you with stories you'll talk about for the rest of your life.

Yeah, D&D is quite something.
 
Archie Goodwin said:
Check out D&D Shorts on YouTube. Guy is entertaining, hilarious, and mostly knows his stuff. Some of the stuff is just broken bleh, but some of it is highly useful and informative.
Click to expand...
My favorites are Dungeoncraft, Matthew Colville, and Seth Skorkowsky.
 
200.gif
 
Fake Doctor said:
... some of the worlds (Forgotten Realms) actually predate D&D.
Click to expand...


That's straight B.S. from Greenwood.

He's trying to claim every story he ever wrote, including crap from the 3rd grade, as part of the Forgotten Realms. AT BEST he claim 1979 with his first Dragon publishing, and that is shaky.

FR was first published in '87, D&D had kicked-off in Gygax's basement by '72. Greenwood was just 13.
 
Two Crows said:
That's straight B.S. from Greenwood.

He's trying to claim every story he ever wrote, including crap from the 3rd grade, as part of the Forgotten Realms. AT BEST he claim 1979 with his first Dragon publishing, and that is shaky.

FR was first published in '87, D&D had kicked-off in Gygax's basement by '72. Greenwood was just 13.
Click to expand...

Oh yeah, it comes off as the grumblings of an old man who is tied to something great but didn't end up being great himself. I found his Elminster novels insufferable, and his Youtube channel (which I have to listen to for research purposes) to sound like someone trying to claim glory on the back of people who did the real heavy lifting for his open-ended world.

The problem is, it's tough to falsify what he's talking about, particularly in the context of D&D. D&D's storytelling mode/world creation tends to be incremental - campaign worlds start off as a dungeon, or a single campaign, and as the campaign expands, as more work is put into the backstory, it may eventually flesh out to be a comprehensive world. Hell, that's pretty much the story of how Castle Greyhawk became the Greyhawk campaign setting. So, if D&D in general accepts the "this little snippet might eventually become a world," it's hard to tell the guy who came up with Forgotten Realms that the stories he wrote early on weren't an origin of the world when he claims it is. A great example of this is something something like The Known World/Mystara, which was the standard D&D setting for a time. Some of the D&D devs at the time had been running the campaign setting for a long time and then suddenly it became the central setting for D&D. Incremental creation for years before it became a big deal - The Known World was around as a fan creation long before it became an official D&D property in 1981 or so.

The Known, Hollow World - Mystara - Yawning Portal

Honestly, shit like this is why D&D is an interesting object for research. Many of the central fictional settings of D&D didn't even start to be marketed - they started as the brainchildren of fans, long before they were part of the corporate side of the game. In a world where fan fiction turns into billion dollar franchises, the type of incremental, decentralized storytelling that D&D has been doing since the 70's is neat to look back on.

That being said, the reality is that FR's content has gone so, so far beyond anything Greenwood came up with that it's like giving the person who did the kickoff credit for everything that happened in the football game. Whatever is notable and good about FR, if there is anything (it's a versatile, generic, fantasy world with lots of room for expansion), Greenwood is a footnote in its history at best despite having the accolade of being the creator of what is probably D&D's most popular and expansive setting.
 
I miss the days of playing this with my buddies. There were about 6 or 7 of us that would play once a month at least. 2 of the guys were great DM's, one in particular, very creative guy.

Is there anything like this online? I'm always chasing a video game that gives me that experience, but they are so few and far between.
 
GtehMVP said:
I miss the days of playing this with my buddies. There were about 6 or 7 of us that would play once a month at least. 2 of the guys were great DM's, one in particular, very creative guy.

Is there anything like this online? I'm always chasing a video game that gives me that experience, but they are so few and far between.
Click to expand...
The Dragon Age games are the closest I feel because Bioware always surrounds you with great NPC party members. The adventure will mostly be in rails but you get to choose your stops in what ever order you like and the choices you make do have a degree of impact on the epilogue and game world.
 
GtehMVP said:
I miss the days of playing this with my buddies. There were about 6 or 7 of us that would play once a month at least. 2 of the guys were great DM's, one in particular, very creative guy.

Is there anything like this online? I'm always chasing a video game that gives me that experience, but they are so few and far between.
Click to expand...

I think there are online groups on D&D Beyond. I have not looked into this for myself yet but might someday soon
 
GtehMVP said:
I miss the days of playing this with my buddies. There were about 6 or 7 of us that would play once a month at least. 2 of the guys were great DM's, one in particular, very creative guy.

Is there anything like this online? I'm always chasing a video game that gives me that experience, but they are so few and far between.
Click to expand...

You can play real D&D online through Discord and Roll20 or other platforms.

Here is the DM we use if anyone is looking to join a game. Prices are very reasonable considering what you get. I believe he said his Saturday game needs more players. His name on Start Playing is Riko Miyoko.

https://startplaying.games/gm/1595809360396x869885009182772100

Let me know if you have any questions.
 
We've played twice since my last update. Recap below followed by new post:

Another nice, relaxing session. We picked up our son's platemail. Very cool. DM said he basically has a commanding presence about him now with this armor (photo attached). He also went to a store and had a Roc talon necklace made with a gold metal eagle head. I picked up a silver cross and prayer book to Lathander since I need to restore my soul.

We left Neverwinter without incident and camped in our Tiny Hut outside of Phandalin. A random gnoll came by so I removed my mask and stuck my wight face outside the hut. "Run away or I'll consume you!" I rolled a 3. I used my inspiration coin and re-rolled to a total of 13 for intimidation. The gnoll rolled a 12 and ran away. It was pretty funny.

We arrived in Phandalin and that's where our session ended. Excited to visit old friends in town and see what our pet goblin has been up to.

We walked back into Phandalin. Very cool feeling to return to the famous town of LMOP after what has felt like a long time. We went straight to Tresendar Manor where we had left our pet goblin, Pix. He was doing just fine. Apparently he would steal things from the town and Sildar Hallwinter would replace them for the townsfolk. We took Pix deer hunting, taught him how to track, played a "guess which hand game" with a gold tooth we still had from Yeemik (LMOP), sprinkled pixie dust on him so he could feel what it is like to fly, and left him with a potion of invisibility in case he got in trouble.

We met up with my brother-in-arms, Sildar. Turns out the paper bird message we had sent to his long lost love, Thyla Starr, had been answered. She was headed to Phandalin but never showed up. We told Sildar we would investigate and to direct our proceeds from the mine to improving Pix's home. We immediately left town and headed back out onto the Triboar Trail to look for carriage tracks which our NPC ranger found. We tracked them back to a snake wizard, Sahir, at Old Owl Well.

After some conversation, we see that Thyla is being held in his tent by a zombie with a sword at her throat waiting for the kill word. Sahir wants us to go kill a two headed giant and retrieve a staff. We agree but have another plan in mind. We labor to the giant and try to convince him that Sahir wants him dead but we'll help him kill Sahir. He's not going for it. After a bunch of persuasion rolls, the two giant heads begin fighting with each other and bashing each other in the face. Pretty hilarious for our son.

One of his orc followers comes up and asks if Sahir is the one that has been sending zombies to attack them. We parlay and the orc agrees to rescue Thyla with his other sneaky orcs. We set up camp outside their cave and that's where the session ends.

Until next week. My fighter hates magic users so we'll see if we return to Sahir's camp anyways. Besides, I hear he has a +1 Ring of Protection in his treasure chest. :D
 
Grassshoppa said:
You can play real D&D online through Discord and Roll20 or other platforms.

Here is the DM we use if anyone is looking to join a game. Prices are very reasonable considering what you get. I believe he said his Saturday game needs more players. His name on Start Playing is Riko Miyoko.

https://startplaying.games/gm/1595809360396x869885009182772100

Let me know if you have any questions.
Click to expand...
That's really cool. The GM (I guess DM as a term isn't used any longer?) is the most crucial aspect, so It's neat to see people monetizing that. I had no idea the work that goes into a good module, until I went over early one time and my buddy was in the middle of setting things up. We used to cover the pizza and snacks for our DM's.

How long do these generally go for? Are you given a character to use at the beginning?
 
